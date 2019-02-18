Boozt : Invitation to telephone conference / audiocast – Q4 2018

Boozt AB's (publ) Q4 2018 report will be published on Thursday the 21st of February at 08.00 CET.

At 09.30 CET on the same day, Boozt's CEO, Hermann Haraldsson, and CFO, Allan Junge-Jensen, will present the Interim Report at a telephone conference / audiocast. The presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session. Questions can be asked via the telephone conference or in written form via the audiocast.

No registration is needed. The presentation material will be available at Boozt's website.

How to participate in the telephone conference / audiocast

The telephone conference / audiocast can be followed directly by clicking here. You may also participate by telephone, dial-in number(s) are as follows:

DK: +45 82 33 31 94

SE: +46 85 05 58 355

UK: +44 33 33 00 9270

US: +1 646 722 4957

For additional information, please contact:

Boozt AB (publ)

Anders Enevoldsen / Head of IR & Corporate Communication / Phone: +45 53 50 14 53 / Email: anen@boozt.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:00 CET on February 18, 2019.