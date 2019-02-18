Boozt : Invitation to telephone conference / audiocast – Q4 2018

Boozt AB's (publ) Q4 2018 report will be published on Thursday the 21st of February at 08.00 CET.
At 09.30 CET on the same day, Boozt's CEO, Hermann Haraldsson, and CFO, Allan Junge-Jensen, will present the Interim Report at a telephone conference / audiocast. The presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session. Questions can be asked via the telephone conference or in written form via the audiocast.
No registration is needed. The presentation material will be available at Boozt's website.
How to participate in the telephone conference / audiocast
The telephone conference / audiocast can be followed directly by clicking here. You may also participate by telephone, dial-in number(s) are as follows:
DK: +45 82 33 31 94
SE: +46 85 05 58 355
UK: +44 33 33 00 9270
US: +1 646 722 4957
For additional information, please contact:
Boozt AB (publ)
Anders Enevoldsen / Head of IR & Corporate Communication / Phone: +45 53 50 14 53 / Email: anen@boozt.com
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:00 CET on February 18, 2019.
Boozt is a leading, fast-growing and profitable Nordic technology company selling fashion online. The Group generated net sales amounting to SEK 2.8 billion in 2018. Boozt offers its customers a curated and contemporary selection of fashion brands, relevant to a variety of lifestyles, mainly through its multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The company is focused on using cutting-edge, in-house developed technology to curate the best possible customer experience. Besides Boozt.com, the company also runs the webstore Booztlet.com and retail stores Booztlet and Beauty by Boozt in Denmark. For more information, please visit booztfashion.com.
