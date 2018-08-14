Boozt : Joacim Möller ny VD och koncernchef för Global Gaming (English translation follows original text)

Styrelsen för Global Gaming har utnämnt Joacim Möller till ny VD och koncernchef för Global Gaming, med omedelbar verkan den 14 augusti 2018.

Joacim Möller har varit Chief People and Organisation Officer och COO på Global Gaming sedan januari 2017 och tillförordnad VD sedan maj 2018.

Joacim har över 20 års erfarenhet av och administration och ledarskap från både nystartade och globala företag, bland annat från Hoist Group och Scania. Joacim har arbetat som HR-chef, marknadsföringschef, managementkonsult samt militär officer och har examen från Försvarshögskolan i ledarskap, pedagogik och administration samt en examen från IHM Business School i bolagskommunikation.

- 'Det är glädjande att utse Joacim Möller till ny VD och koncernchef. Joacim har redan från starten i högsta grad bidragit till skapandet av den organisation, det arbetssätt och den vinnande kultur vi idag har i koncernen. I kombination med Joacims affärssinne och goda ledaregenskaper får vi rätt person att leda bolaget i kommande tillväxtfas och i arbetet för erhållandet av en spellicens i Sverige', säger Global Gamings styrelseordförande Peter Eidensjö

- 'Det är med stor entusiasm och ödmjukhet jag tar mig an uppgiften som VD och koncernchef för Global Gaming. Jag ser fram emot att tillsammans med våra medarbetare fortsätta leverera innovativa och säkra spellösningar och att skapa tillväxt och värde för våra aktieägare, spelare och medarbetare', säger Joacim Möller.

För ytterligare information vänligen kontakta:

Peter Eidensjö, styrelseordförande, Global Gaming 555 AB

Tel: +46 709-279 614

peter.eidensjo@globalgaming.com

Om Global Gaming

Global Gaming är en utmanare i iGaming-industrin som levererar innovativa och säkra speltjänster och driver ett antal framgångsrika kasino-varumärken. Dess flaggskepp, Ninja Casino, bygger på en revolutionerande teknik som gör det möjligt för spelarna att njuta av en säker och sömlös online-kasinoupplevelse utan problem i en lång registreringsprocess. Bolagets Certified Adviser är Redeye AB.

Denna information är sådan information som Global Gaming 555 AB är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 14 augusti 2018 kl. 10:10 CET.

English version:

Joacim Möller officially appointed as Global Gaming 555 CEO and Group CEO

The Global Gaming Board of Directors has officially appointed Joacim Möller as CEO and Group CEO of Global Gaming with immediate effect as of 14 August 2018. Joacim Möller had previously held the position of Chief People and Organisation Officer and COO of Global Gaming since January 2017 and acting CEO since May 2018.

Joacim has over 20 years' experience in Administration and Management from both startups and global businesses, including Hoist Group and Scania. His previous roles span from HR Manager, Marketing Manager, Management Consultant and Military Officer. He holds a diploma in Management, Education and Administration from the Swedish National Defence Academy and a diploma in Business Communication from IHM Business School.

'It is our pleasure to appoint Joacim Möller to the role of CEO and Group CEO. From the start, his contribution to the shaping of the organisation, way of working and winning culture we enjoy in the Group has been invaluable. Considering his business sense and solid leadership skills, we are confident he is the right person to lead Global Gaming forward in its growth journey and in the process of obtaining a gambling licence in Sweden' said Chairman of the Board Peter Eidensjö.

'It is with great enthusiasm and humility that I accept this role as CEO and Group CEO of Global Gaming. I look forward to working with our team to continue delivering innovative and secure gaming solutions and to create growth and value for our shareholders, players and employees' commented Joacim Möller.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Eidensjö, Chairman of the Board, Global Gaming 555 AB

Tel: +46 709-279 614

peter.eidensjo@globalgaming.com

About Global Gaming

Global Gaming is a challenger in the iGaming industry, delivering innovative and safe gaming services and operating a number of successful casino brands. Its flagship, Ninja Casino, builds on a revolutionary technology allowing players to enjoy a safe and seamless online casino experience without the hassle of a lengthy registration process. The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

This information is such as Global Gaming 555 AB is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided, through contact person above, for publication on August 14, 2018 at. 10:10 CET.