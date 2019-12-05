Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Boral Limited    BLD   AU000000BLD2

BORAL LIMITED

(BLD)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/05
4.92 AUD   +1.65%
05:46aASX STATEMENT : Boral's North American Windows business
PU
11/24WGN : Boral Cement Supply Agreement Update
PU
08/30BORAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ASX statement: Boral's North American Windows business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 05:46am EST

ASX RELEASE

5 December 2019

Financial irregularities in Boral's North American Windows business

Boral advises that it has identified certain financial irregularities in its North American Windows business, involving misreporting including in relation to inventory levels and raw material and labour costs at our Windows plants.

With oversight by the Board and senior management, a privileged and confidential investigation is being conducted by lawyers retained by Boral, who have also engaged forensic accountants to assist the investigation. This is being treated with the highest priority.

The investigation is ongoing so details are preliminary at this point but the irregularities appear to relate to the period between September 2018 and October 2019.

Based on information currently available, it is estimated the irregularities relating to the period between September 2018 and October 2019 will result in a one-off impact on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the order of US$20 million to US$30 million.

Any potential ongoing impact on earnings from the Windows business (beyond October 2019) is still being determined.

Boral's CEO & Managing Director, Mike Kane said that the Company is committed to thoroughly investigating the matter and taking appropriate action. "We are undertaking a comprehensive and urgent investigation of this matter to fully understand the events and what we need to do in order to address the problem. We have implemented immediate steps to bolster the management and controls within this business. Once we have all the facts, we will ensure that appropriate action is taken at all relevant levels."

In addition to the measures already taken, Boral is reviewing its management, operating procedures and internal control processes for its Windows business and will adapt that review as the investigation results become clear.

This matter was not factored into Boral's first half and full year FY2020 guidance provided at its Annual General Meeting on 6 November 2019.

A brief conference call for investors in relation to today's announcement will be held tomorrow morning, 8.30 am Friday 6 December. Conference call details accompany this announcement.

Boral Limited Investor Relations: Kylie FitzGerald +61 401 895 894 or kylie.fitzgerald@boral.com.au

Boral Limited ABN 13 008 421 761 - Level 18, 15 Blue Street, North Sydney, NSW, 2060 - www.boral.com

1

Conference call details:

Conference call on Friday 6 December 2020 at 8.30am Sydney time (Eastern Daylight Saving Time)

Dial 1800 123 296 or +61 2 8038 5221 or

United States 1855 293 1544

Canada 1855 5616 766

Hong Kong 3008 2034

Singapore 800 616 2288

New Zealand 0800 452 782

United Kingdom 0808 234 0757

Conference Code: 3818878

2

Disclaimer

Boral Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 10:45:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BORAL LIMITED
05:46aASX STATEMENT : Boral's North American Windows business
PU
11/24WGN : Boral Cement Supply Agreement Update
PU
08/30BORAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/22BORAL : agrees to sell Midland Brick in line with strategy
PU
07/23Cracks in home building sector rattle Australia's economy
RE
03/01BORAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018BORAL : sells US Block business for US$156 million
PU
2018BORAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018BORAL : Results for the Full Year Ended 30 June 2018
PU
2018BORAL : signs new Donnybrook agreements with Mirvac
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 5 900 M
EBIT 2020 604 M
Net income 2020 362 M
Debt 2020 2 246 M
Yield 2020 4,53%
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,36x
EV / Sales2021 1,26x
Capitalization 5 768 M
Chart BORAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Boral Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4,86  AUD
Last Close Price 4,84  AUD
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Kane Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Wayne Manners President & CEO-Boral Australia
Kathryn J. Fagg Non-Executive Chairman
Ross Harper Group President-Operations
Rosaline Ng Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORAL LIMITED-2.02%3 888
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED31.91%34 522
LAFARGEHOLCIM25.48%31 188
CRH PLC46.80%29 710
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY43.69%18 790
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED5.53%16 945
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group