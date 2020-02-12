Boral : Letters to Shareholders re Re-activation of DRP

*X99999999999* SAMPLE X99999999999 A REINVESTMENT PLAN APPLICATION OR VARIATION Please use a BLACK pen. Print CAPITAL A B C 1 2 3 Where a choice is required, X letters inside the shaded areas. mark the box with an 'X'

This form is to be completed where the securityholder wishes to have their payments reinvested under the rules of the Reinvestment Plan.

I/We being the above named holder of registered securities wish to participate in the Plan as indicated below.

I/We authorise the application of the payment to me/us with respect to the number of securities participating in the Plan at the price and subject to the rules of the Plan.

I/We hereby agree to be bound by the rules of the Plan in subscribing for additional securities.

I/We acknowledge that I/we may vary or cancel my/our participation in the lan, in accordance with the rules of the Plan. This will cancel any earlier Plan instructions and take priority over any direct credit instructions.

Degree of Participation (cross appropriate box):

FULL PARTICIPATION - Including any further acquisitions. or Please specify the number of securities P RTI L P RTICIP TION - to participate in the Plan or C NCEL RTICIP TION - If you wish to cancel your Plan participation. B IGNATURE( ) OF SECURITYHOLDER(S) - THIS MUST BE COMPLETED ecurityholder 1 (Individual) Joint Securityholder 2 (Individual) Joint Securityholder 3 (Individual) Sole Director and Sole Company Director/Company Secretary (delete one) Date / / Secretary/Director (delete one)

Signing Instructions: This form should be signed by the securityholder. If a joint holding, all securityholders should sign. If signed by the securityholder's attorney, the power of attorney must have been previously noted by the registry or a certified copy attached to this form. If executed by a company, the form must be executed in accordance with the company's constitution and the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (or for New Zealand companies, the Companies Act 1993).

