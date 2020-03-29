Boral : S&P Global Ratings Update 0 03/29/2020 | 09:03pm EDT Send by mail :

30 March 2020 The Manager, Listings Australian Securities Exchange ASX Market Announcements Level 14, Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000 Dear Sir S&P Global Ratings Update S&P Global Ratings have today affirmed their 'BBB' ratings on Boral Limited (ASX: BLD). The rating outlook has been revised from stable to negative. We attach a copy of the S&P Global Ratings report. Authorised for lodgment by: Dominic Millgate Company Secretary Boral Limited Level 18, 15 Blue Street North Sydney NSW 2060 PO Box 1228 North Sydney NSW 2059 +61 (02) 9220 6300 +61 (02) 9233 6605 www.boral.com Boral Limited ABN 13 008 421 761 Research Update: Boral Ltd. Outlook Revised To Negative On Weaker Cash Flow And Revenue Prospects Due To COVID-19; 'BBB' Ratings Affirmed March 29, 2020 Rating Action Overview We believe the global COVID-19 pandemic and resulting recessionary environment will significantly cut Boral Ltd.'s earnings across all its core divisions, constraining the company's ability to maintain an adjusted FFO to debt above 30%.

investment-grade rating, which we believe implies Boral's commitment to take necessary actions to preserve its financial health. On March 30, 2020, S&P Global Ratings revised its outlook on Boral to negative from stable. We affirmed the 'BBB' long-term issuer credit rating on the company and issue ratings on the company's debt.

long-term issuer credit rating on the company and issue ratings on the company's debt. The negative outlook reflects our view that COVID-19-related restrictions and temporary lockdowns are likely to significantly depress Boral's earnings and hinder cash flow across all its core divisions, which, if protracted, could cause Boral's leverage to move outside our tolerances for the 'BBB' rating. Rating Action Rationale We revised the outlook to negative based on our expectations that government-led restrictions and temporary lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic will significantly cut Boral's earnings and hinder cash flow across all its divisions: Boral Australia, Boral North America, and USG Boral. This will constrain the company's ability to maintain an adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt above 30% in the year ending June 30, 2021. PRIMARY CREDIT ANALYST Ieva Erkule Melbourne (61) 3-9631-2085 ieva.erkule @spglobal.com SECONDARY CONTACT Graeme A Ferguson Melbourne (61) 3-9631-2098 graeme.ferguson @spglobal.com www.spglobal.com/ratingsdirect March 29, 2020 1 Research Update: Boral Ltd. Outlook Revised To Negative On Weaker Cash Flow And Revenue Prospects Due To COVID-19; 'BBB' Ratings Affirmed We expect the decline in sales, production volumes, and earnings to be particularly severe in the fourth quarter of the financial year ended June 30, 2020, due to government-led temporary lockdowns and restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. Because the severity and duration of the COVID-19pandemic are as yet unclear, it is difficult to predict its full impact on business activity, the global economy, and ultimately, Boral Ltd. We expect Boral to take decisive action to preserve cash amid a downturn in activity. This includes implementing cost-savingmeasures that could include plant slowdown and shutdown programs, particularly in the absence of a tangible industry rebound. We believe that Boral will maintain a prudent approach to spending. Boral's ability to use the efficiency gains from previous cost-savinginitiatives, continued focus on cash preservation, and flexibility to reduce non-essentialcapital expenditure and discretionary spending will be key. We see no imminent liquidity risks for Boral. While there will be pressure on near-term cash flows, Boral has built a substantial liquidity buffer. Boral's liquidity cushion is supported by unrestricted cash and available undrawn funds in its syndicated loan facility totaling about A$800 million, as well as internally generated cash flows. The company has no further maturities before fiscal 2022 after repaying its US$76 million of U.S. private placement notes due in April 2020. Furthermore, Boral will continue to pursue opportunities to divest noncore assets, with proceeds of about A$82 million from the recently announced sale of Boral's Western Australia-based Midland Brick business still to come through over the next few months in the June quarter. We also note that Boral has no earnings-basedcovenants. The company's principal debt gearing covenant, measured as gross debt to gross debt plus equity, increased slightly to 30% (up from 29% at June 2019), comfortably within the 60% threshold. In our view, Boral has a solid track record of prudent balance sheet management, ensuring operational flexibility and ratings stability. The company is publically committed to maintaining the 'BBB' rating, which we believe implies Boral's commitment to take necessary actions to preserve its financial health. The company has reactivated its dividend reinvestment plan, which is fully underwritten for the interim and full year (A$111.4 million for the interim dividend). Outlook The negative outlook reflects our expectation that uncertain industry conditions associated with COVID-19 are likely to persist over the next 12 months and could test Boral's ability to maintain its S&P Global Ratings-adjusted leverage FFO to debt above 30%. Downside scenario We could lower the ratings if the deterioration in building and construction conditions results in Boral being unable or unwilling to sustain its FFO-to-debt ratio above 30% or if the company generates negative free operating cash flows that materially erode its available liquidity. Upside scenario We could return the ratings to a stable footing if we believe that Boral's operational and capital management initiatives would be successful in sustaining its FFO-to-debt ratio above 30% while retaining adequate levels of liquidity. www.spglobal.com/ratingsdirect March 29, 2020 2 Research Update: Boral Ltd. Outlook Revised To Negative On Weaker Cash Flow And Revenue Prospects Due To COVID-19; 'BBB' Ratings Affirmed Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Negative/-- Business risk: Satisfactory Country risk: Very low

Industry risk: Intermediate

Competitive position: Satisfactory Financial risk: Intermediate - Cash flow/leverage: Intermediate Anchor: bbb Modifiers Diversification/portfolio effect: Neutral (no impact)

Capital structure: Neutral (no impact)

Financial policy: Neutral (no impact)

Liquidity: Adequate (no impact)

Management and governance: Satisfactory (no impact)

General Criteria: Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 www.spglobal.com/ratingsdirect March 29, 2020 3 Research Update: Boral Ltd. Outlook Revised To Negative On Weaker Cash Flow And Revenue Prospects Due To COVID-19; 'BBB' Ratings Affirmed Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Boral Ltd. Senior Unsecured BBB Boral Finance Pty Ltd. Senior Unsecured BBB Boral Industries Inc. Senior Unsecured BBB Boral USA Senior Unsecured BBB Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Boral Ltd. Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Negative/NR BBB/Stable/NR 