Boral : Update on Boral's North American Windows business

ASX RELEASE

10 February 2020

Update on Boral's North American Windows business

On 5 December 2019 Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) advised that it had identified certain financial irregularities in its North American Windows business, involving misreporting including in relation to inventory levels and costs associated with raw materials and labour at its Windows plants.

Boral announced today that the privileged and confidential investigation undertaken by lawyers retained by Boral, and forensic accountants engaged to assist the investigation, has now been substantially completed.

The investigation determined that finance personnel within the Windows business manipulated accounts and financial statements primarily to artificially inflate the overall profitability and health of the Windows business. The investigation found no evidence that the manipulations were to hide systematic theft of raw materials or finished goods inventory. The misconduct occurred over an approximately 20-month period to the end of October 2019.

Together with audits and reviews of other businesses in Boral North America, which have also been undertaken, the Company can confirm that the financial misreporting is limited to the Windows business.

Boral's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Kane, said:

"The Board and management are deeply disappointed at the breach of trust that led to the accounts of the Windows business being misreported to inflate profitability.

"Boral has moved quickly to put in place stronger and more transparent reporting and governance mechanisms in the Windows business, in line with the systems in place across Boral's other businesses and divisions. We are also strengthening financial and management capability within the business and in areas of oversight.

"We apologise for this failure and assure shareholders that such manipulation of figures will never be tolerated within the Group."

Impact on FY2020 and prior year results

Pre-tax earnings were overstated by a total of US$24.4 million between March 2018 and October 2019. This is in line with Boral's preliminary estimated impact on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of ~US$20 million to US$30 million. In addition, legal and associated investigation costs incurred in the first half are around US$1 million.

Boral will restate comparative financial information to incorporate the correction of Windows earnings in underlying results. Historic pre-tax earnings will be reduced by US$22.6 million, of which US$18.8 million relates to FY2019 and US$3.8 million relates to FY2018.

As part of the FY2020 interim results to be announced on 20 February, the restated prior period (1H FY2019) pre-tax earnings will be reduced by US$7m (A$10m). The accompanying table on page 3 shows these adjustments.

In a separate ASX release Boral has today issued an update in relation to the Company's results for the six months ended 31 December 2019 (1H FY2020) and its FY2020 full year earnings guidance. This update uses Boral's FY2019 adjusted earnings as a base.

