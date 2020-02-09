Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Boral Limited    BLD   AU000000BLD2

BORAL LIMITED

(BLD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/07
5.15 AUD   -0.96%
10:19pBORAL : shares plunge after bushfire profit hit, accounts probe
RE
07:23pBORAL : Update on Boral's North American Windows business
PU
2019ASX STATEMENT : Boral's North American Windows business
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boral : shares plunge after bushfire profit hit, accounts probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 10:19pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Boral Ltd adorns the side of a cement truck in Sydney, Australia

Australia's Boral Ltd said on Monday delays to building projects due to bushfires will likely cause a plunge in its second-half results, while revealing an investigation had found inflated earnings at its North American window-making business.

In a flurry of news, the building materials maker also said Chief Executive Mike Kane, at the helm for more than seven years, will retire after it reports full-year earnings in August.

Shares plunged more than 12% - their biggest one-day drop since the last major profit warning in August - wiping out nearly $500 million from the firm's market valuation.

"Kane took the company to the U.S. and really threw the dice on major acquisitions there, which has actually failed on a lot of fronts," said Henry Jennings, senior analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

"Now these accounting irregularities have come to light as well and that really has put the final nail in his coffin from a corporate perspective. I think it is time for a fresh set of eyes to look at this company."

Boral said the real impact of the bushfires will be seen in the second-half of its financial year as infrastructure works suffer disruptions and as activity in the building sector slows.

It reported a A$1 million ($670,300.00) hit for its first six months from bushfires that have scorched huge swathes of land across Australia, destroying homes and killing people and animals.

Core earnings in fiscal 2020 is likely to be lower across its three divisions. It sees net profit after tax around A$320 million to A$340 million, a decline of as much as 38% from an adjusted A$440 million last year, factoring in the overstatement at the windows business.

Pre-tax earnings at the North American division were overstated by $24.4 million between March 2018 and October 2019, Boral said, adding the figures were within its previously advised range.

Boral is now overhauling the division, firing the vice president of finance and financial controller. It said the accounting overstatement was limited to the windows business.

The investigation found no evidence that the overstatement was to hide the theft, the company said.

"The board and management are deeply disappointed at the breach of trust that led to the accounts of the Windows business being misreported to inflate profitability," Kane said in a statement.

In Monday's earlier-than-expected announcement, Boral also said net profit after tax before significant items was A$156 million for the half year ended Dec. 31. It will give further details on the originally scheduled results date of Feb. 20 along with further outlook.

It also announced an interim dividend of 9.5 cents per share.

By Nikhil Nainan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BORAL LIMITED
10:19pBORAL : shares plunge after bushfire profit hit, accounts probe
RE
07:23pBORAL : Update on Boral's North American Windows business
PU
2019ASX STATEMENT : Boral's North American Windows business
PU
2019WGN : Boral Cement Supply Agreement Update
PU
2019BORAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019BORAL : agrees to sell Midland Brick in line with strategy
PU
2019Cracks in home building sector rattle Australia's economy
RE
2019BORAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018BORAL : sells US Block business for US$156 million
PU
2018BORAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 5 893 M
EBIT 2020 565 M
Net income 2020 328 M
Debt 2020 2 190 M
Yield 2020 4,05%
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,40x
EV / Sales2021 1,31x
Capitalization 6 038 M
Chart BORAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Boral Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4,82  AUD
Last Close Price 5,15  AUD
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target -6,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Kane Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Wayne Manners President & CEO-Boral Australia
Kathryn J. Fagg Non-Executive Chairman
Ross Harper Group President-Operations
Rosaline Ng Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORAL LIMITED16.07%3 934
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-7.84%36 210
LAFARGEHOLCIM-7.10%31 099
CRH PLC-0.70%29 879
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY2.59%18 846
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED10.35%18 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group