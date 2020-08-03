Log in
Boralex : Advisory - Boralex will Release its 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 7

08/03/2020 | 02:21pm EDT

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Boralex Inc. (" Boralex " or the " Corporation ") announces that the release of the 2020 Second quarter results will take place on Friday August 7, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend a conference call during which the financial results will be presented

Date and time:

Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. ET

Dial-in numbers:

1-888-231-8191 or 647-427-7450

Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the conference and view a presentation which will be broadcasted live and on a deferred basis on the Boralex website at www.boralex.com. A full replay will also be available by dialing toll free at 1-855-859-2056 until August 14, 2020. The access code is 8258604,  followed  by  the  pound sign (#).

The financial information will be released through a press release and on the Boralex's website on August 7, 2020 at 7 a.m.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types — wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustained growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed for the past 30 years. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX. More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisory---boralex-will-release-its-2020-second-quarter-financial-results-on-august-7-301104898.html

SOURCE Boralex Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
