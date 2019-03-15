Boralex : announces appointments of Patrick Decostre as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Nicolas Wolff as Vice President and General Manager, Boralex Europe

MONTRÉAL, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Decostre as Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, effective July 2019. He will be based in Montréal.

"Our present and future growth mean new challenges for us. To tackle these, we needed to rethink our organizational structure, which ultimately led to the decision to create the Vice-President and COO position within senior management," explained Patrick Lemaire, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boralex. "A strong leader with valuable strategic insight and 17 years of experience with Boralex, Patrick was the ideal candidate. His vast skill set and future contributions to the whole Corporation will help maintain continuity in Boralex's growth."

"I'm thrilled to take up this new challenge and support the team's development, particularly by having best practices shared organization-wide," said Decostre.

Nicolas Wolff will be taking over for Decostre as Vice President and General Manager, Boralex Europe. Wolff will start on April 29, 2019, in Lyon, to ensure the transition is smooth and collaboration is seamless on the other side of the Atlantic. "This is a great opportunity. I'm excited to be a part of Boralex, an agile, innovative and growing company that is helping to drive the energy transition," stated Wolff.

"Mr. Wolff is an inspiring leader with solid senior-management experience, and Boralex will benefit from his extensive knowledge of the industry and the specific challenges of Europe's renewable energy sector," maintained Decostre. "It is great to be able to count on the dedication of a seasoned manager with a sense of strategic vision. He will support the expansion of Boralex's European business, putting us in a position to face the emerging challenges of a changing energy sector," added Lemaire.

Nicolas Wolff's professional background

First joining Vestas in 2007, in 2016 Nicolas Wolff became Vice President and General Manager of Vestas Western Mediterranean, in charge of France, Spain, Portugal, Maghreb and West Africa.

He previously held the position of Commercial Director, Europe, responsible for biometric solutions, at IDEMIA (Advent International), in addition to spending four years as Managing Director of SAGEM Australia (Sydney), a subsidiary of the SAGEM group covering the Pacific region. He gained international experience working with the Arjowiggins group as well as with the Thales group in Caracas.

Between 2009 and 2013, he served as chair of the association France Énergie Éolienne (FEE), and he is currently on the board of directors for FEE and chairs its Industry committee.

Nicolas Wolff graduated from the ISC Paris Business School in addition to completing the IMD Executive Program in Lausanne.

Patrick Decostre's professional background

Hired by Boralex in 2001 to develop the Corporation's operations in France, Patrick Decostre has been Vice President and General Manager of Boralex Europe for more than three years now. In this capacity, he has spearheaded all of Boralex's European activities, from project development to operations. Thanks to his inspirational management style, hard work and determination, today close to 45% of the Corporation's installed capacity is on French territory, not to mention a portfolio of projects at various stages of completion totalling close to 1 GW.

Before joining Boralex, he was an engineer and project manager for major projects with EDF.

Patrick Decostre is an engineering physicist with a degree from École Polytechnique de Bruxelles and holds a master's degree in management from Solvay Business School in Brussels.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types — wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustained growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed over the past 25 years. Boralex's shares and convertible debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols BLX and BLX.DB.A, respectively. More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media materials:

A high-resolution photograph of Nicolas Wolff and Patrick Decostre is available upon request by email to Marilyse Paquin at marilyse.paquin@boralex.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boralex-announces-appointments-of-patrick-decostre-as-vice-president-and-chief-operating-officer-and-nicolas-wolff-as-vice-president-and-general-manager-boralex-europe-300813126.html

SOURCE Boralex Inc.