Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Boralex Inc.    BLX   CA09950M3003

BORALEX INC. (BLX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/14 12:40:45 pm
17.93 CAD   -0.50%
2018BORALEX INC. : quaterly earnings release
2018BORALEX INC. : half-yearly earnings release
2018BORALEX INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Boralex : appoints Stéphane Milot as Director, Investor Relations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 12:09pm EST

PRESS RELEASE

For immediate release

Boralex appoints Stéphane Milot as Director, Investor Relations

Montréal, January 14, 2019 - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stéphane Milot as Director, Investor Relations, effective January 11.

Mr. Milot will oversee Boralex's interactions with the investment community, providing industry analysts with an accurate picture of the corporation's business, performance, and outlook.

Stéphane Milot, who is a veteran of investor relations, has worked for major public companies-such as Lowe's Canada (RONA), Transcontinental and Cascades- operating under different business models and in different industries. At the beginning of his career, he worked as an analyst at a brokerage firm. He has spent the last six years at Lowe's Canada (RONA) as Vice President, Finance, Development, Real Estate and Investor Relations.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types - wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustained growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed over the past 25 years. Boralex's shares and convertible debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols BLX and BLX.DB.A, respectively. More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

- 30 -

For more information:

Media

Investor Relations

Julie Lajoye

Stéphane Milot

Principal Advisor,

Director, Investor Relations

Public Affairs and Communications

Boralex Inc.

Boralex Inc.

514-284-9868

514-985-1327

stephane.milot@boralex.com

julie.lajoye@boralex.com

Source: Boralex Inc.

Disclaimer

Boralex Inc. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 17:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BORALEX INC.
12:09pBORALEX : appoints Stéphane Milot as Director, Investor Relations
PU
2018BORALEX : announces acquisition of the last tranche of the portfolio of projects..
AQ
2018BORALEX : announces acquisition of the last tranche of the portfolio of projects..
AQ
2018BORALEX : Announces the Appointment of Bruno Guilmette as the New Vice President..
AQ
2018BORALEX INC. : - Four wind farms commissioned in France
AQ
2018BORALEX : Four wind farms commissioned in France
PU
2018BORALEX INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018BORALEX : discloses its results for the third quarter of 2018
AQ
2018BORALEX : discloses its results for the third quarter of 2018
PR
2018BORALEX INC. : - Commercial commissioning of the Inter Deux Bos wind farm in Fra..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 491 M
EBIT 2018 119 M
Net income 2018 5,10 M
Debt 2018 3 225 M
Yield 2018 3,50%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 38,02
EV / Sales 2018 9,83x
EV / Sales 2019 8,19x
Capitalization 1 607 M
Chart BORALEX INC.
Duration : Period :
Boralex Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORALEX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 23,3  CAD
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Lemaire President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alain Rhéaume Chairman
Denis Aubut General Manager-Operations
Jean-François Thibodeau Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Pierre Trahan Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORALEX INC.7.01%1 212
NEXTERA ENERGY INC1.09%82 584
ENEL3.09%60 661
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.-3.09%50 143
INNOGY SE-0.56%25 985
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%18 961
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.