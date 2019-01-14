PRESS RELEASE

Boralex appoints Stéphane Milot as Director, Investor Relations

Montréal, January 14, 2019 - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stéphane Milot as Director, Investor Relations, effective January 11.

Mr. Milot will oversee Boralex's interactions with the investment community, providing industry analysts with an accurate picture of the corporation's business, performance, and outlook.

Stéphane Milot, who is a veteran of investor relations, has worked for major public companies-such as Lowe's Canada (RONA), Transcontinental and Cascades- operating under different business models and in different industries. At the beginning of his career, he worked as an analyst at a brokerage firm. He has spent the last six years at Lowe's Canada (RONA) as Vice President, Finance, Development, Real Estate and Investor Relations.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types - wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustained growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed over the past 25 years. Boralex's shares and convertible debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols BLX and BLX.DB.A, respectively. More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

