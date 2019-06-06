Log in
06/06/2019 | 06:58am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

For immediate release

Boralex commissions the Catésis wind farm in France

Montréal, June 6, 2019 - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: BLX) announces the commercial commissioning of the 10 MW installed capacity Catésiswind farm located in France's Nord department. The commissioning of this wind farm increases Boralex's capacity to 951 MW in France and a total of 1,987 MW worldwide.

"We're delighted with the commissioning of the Catésis wind farm which brings us that much closer to our target of 1 GW in France," stated Nicolas Wolff, Vice-President and General Manager, Boralex Europe. He added, "Our continued expansion in France, especially in Hauts-de-France, an emerging region for our operations in the country, shows long-term potential. This would not be possible without our partners' trust and the commitment of our teams."

The 20-yearfeed-in premium agreement for the wind farm comprising five 2 MW-rated V100 Vestas wind turbines was entered into with Electricité de France (EDF) on June 1, 2019. The wind farm is expected to contribute €1.6 million or (C$2.4 million) to Boralex's annualized EBITDA(A) with an annual electricity production estimated at over 32,700 MWh, which will avoid the emission of nearly 2,500 metric tons of CO1.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types-wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustainable growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed over the past 25 years. Boralex's shares and convertible debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols BLX and BLX.DB.A, respectively. More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedInand Twitter.

-30-

1 Based on the calculations and the assumptions by the Chair in Energy Sector Management of the HEC Montréal Business School.

For more information:

Media

Investor Relations

Julie Lajoye

Stéphane Milot

Senior Advisor,

Director, Investor Relations

Public Affairs and Communications

Boralex Inc.

Boralex Inc.

514 213-1045

514 985-1327

stephane.milot@boralex.com

julie.lajoye@boralex.com

Media material:

Source: Boralex Inc.

2

Disclaimer

Boralex Inc. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 10:57:04 UTC
