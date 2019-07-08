Log in
Boralex : to Release of the 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 8

07/08/2019 | 07:23am EDT

ADVISORY

For immediate release

Boralex to Release the 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

on August 8

Montréal, July 8, 2019 - Boralex Inc. (" Boralex " or the " Corporation ") announces that the release of the 2019 second quarter results will take place on Thursday August 8, 2019.

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend a conference call during which the financial results will be presented.

Date and time:

Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. ET

Dial-in numbers:

1-888-231-8191 or 647-427-7450

Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the conference and view a presentation which will be broadcasted live and on a deferred basis on the Boralex corporate website at www.boralex.com. A full replay will also be available by dialing toll free at 1-855-859-2056 until August 15, 2019. The access code is 3690536, followed by the pound sign (#).

The financial information will be released through a press release and on the Boralex's website on August 8, 2019 at 7 a.m.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types - wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustained growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed over the past 25 years. Boralex's shares and convertible debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols BLX and BLX.DB.A, respectively. More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedInand Twitter.

- 30 -

For more information:

Media

Investors

Julie Cusson

Marc Jasmin

Director, Public Affairs and Communications

Director, Investor Relations

Boralex Inc.

Boralex Inc.

514-985-1353

514-206-1643

julie.cusson@boralex.com

marc.jasmin@boralex.com

2

Disclaimer

Boralex Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 11:22:06 UTC
About