MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Borders & Southern Petroleum plc    BOR   GB00B08F4599

BORDERS & SOUTHERN PETROLEUM PLC

(BOR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/18 05:03:53 am
2.65 GBp   +8.16%
05:17aBORDERS & SOUTHERN PETROLEUM : Change of Nominated Adviser
PU
2017BORDERS & SOUTHERN PETROLEUM : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
2017BORDERS & SOUTHERN PETROLEUM : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
News 
News Summary

Borders & Southern Petroleum : Change of Nominated Adviser

02/18/2019 | 05:17am EST

18 February 2019

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc

('Borders & Southern' or 'the Company')

Change of Nominated Adviser

Borders & Southern (AIM: BOR), the London based independent oil and gas exploration company with assets offshore the Falkland Islands, announces that it has appointed Strand Hanson Limited as its Nominated & Financial Adviser with immediate effect.

For further information please visitwww.bordersandsouthern.comor contact:

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc

Howard Obee, Chief Executive

Tel: 020 7661 9348

Strand Hanson Limited

James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer / Georgia Langoulant

Tel: 020 7409 3494

Mirabaud Securities Limited

Peter Krens

Tel: 020 7878 3362

Tavistock

Simon Hudson / Barney Hayward / Nick Elwes

Tel: 020 7920 3150

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Notes:

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc is an oil & gas exploration company listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM (BOR). The Company operates and has a 100% interest in three Production Licences in the South Falkland Basin covering an area of nearly 10,000 square kilometres. The Company has acquired 2,517 square kilometres of 3D seismic and drilled two exploration wells, making a significant gas condensate discovery with its first well.

-ends-

Disclaimer

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 10:16:05 UTC
