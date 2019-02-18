Borders & Southern Petroleum : Change of Nominated Adviser

18 February 2019

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc

('Borders & Southern' or 'the Company')

Change of Nominated Adviser

Borders & Southern (AIM: BOR), the London based independent oil and gas exploration company with assets offshore the Falkland Islands, announces that it has appointed Strand Hanson Limited as its Nominated & Financial Adviser with immediate effect.

Notes:

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc is an oil & gas exploration company listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM (BOR). The Company operates and has a 100% interest in three Production Licences in the South Falkland Basin covering an area of nearly 10,000 square kilometres. The Company has acquired 2,517 square kilometres of 3D seismic and drilled two exploration wells, making a significant gas condensate discovery with its first well.

