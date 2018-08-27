DSG Global Inc. Finalizes Installation Agreement at Multiple Municipal Golf Courses for their Patented GPS Management System

Surrey, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG GLOBAL INC. (DSGT), the world's leading provider of the patented GPS Golf TAG Management System and on-course media system, announces their involvement in a municipal agreement to install the unique DSG Tag/Text System on two golf courses located in Burnaby, British Columbia. The City of Burnaby operates four high quality golf facilities, including two exceptional 18-hole golf courses and two challenging pitch and putts. The company is set to commence instillation later this month on the two 18-hole golf courses, Riverway and Burnaby Mountain.



“We are eager to establish a strong working relationship with two of the most prestigious courses in our local area. We look forward to forging our long term relationship with the city of Burnaby to outfit them with the most reliable and easy to use course management products in the industry. As the products continue to attract global attention, DSG is currently experiencing a high demand for these effective course management products. We are in the process of signing multiple new installations at various golf courses and having a record breaking summer season,” commented Patrick Parenti, Senior VP of Sales for DSG Global.

DSG Global Inc. manufactures and markets a range of proprietary technology solutions specifically tailored to golf course operations. Learn more about DSGT at http://www.dsgtag.com .

About DSG Global Inc.

DSG Global Inc. (DSGT) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Their clients use DSGT's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. DSGT has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over 15,000 vehicles on more than 250 courses worldwide. DSGT is now aggressively branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution. DSGT is also expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, Single rider golf cars, 100E Fully Loaded Mullen Golf Cars (2 and 4 seaters) and Agricultural applications.

