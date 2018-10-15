Log in
BOREAL PRODUCTIONS, INC. (BPRO)
DSG Global Inc. Signs Joint Venture Agreement with GPS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL PTY LTD

10/15/2018 | 03:39pm CEST

Global expansion continues in Australia and New Zealand

Surrey, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG GLOBAL INC. (DSGT), the world's leading provider of the patented GPS Golf TAG Management System and on-course media system, announces signing a joint venture agreement to offer all golf course clients of GPS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL PTY LTD (GPSI) in Australia and New Zealand, the ability to replace their present Golf Pilot in-cart GPS with our new DSG Tag Infinity system. DSG has retained the services of GPSI senior management.

This new agreement comes at a perfect time as the Australia/New Zealand golfing season opens up and allows DSG to introduce the most exciting GPS systems in the industry. Other major opportunities for DSG GLOBAL INC allows for multiple installations with in-built relationships and markets, already established with highly respected courses, throughout both countries.

The new, slim designed 12” INFINITY HD technology being introduced to the golf industry worldwide is one of a kind. The new look along with Bluetooth, built in speakers, wide angle front camera, streaming video, music, stock market and sports scores are a few of the features available today and over the next 2 quarters.

“This is a great opportunity for DSG Global Inc., GPSI, and current GOLF PILOT customers in Australia and New Zealand. We expect to complete this agreement by the end of Q4 and anticipate significant revenue increase as a result of this relationship,” said Patrick Parenti Sr. VP Sales for DSG GLOBAL INC.

DSG Global Inc. manufactures and markets a range of proprietary technology solutions specifically tailored to golf course operations. Learn more about DSGT at http://www.dsgtag.com.

About DSG Global Inc. DSG Global Inc. (DSGT) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Their clients use DSGT's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. DSGT has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over 15,000 vehicles on more than 250 courses worldwide. DSGT is now aggressively branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution. DSGT is also expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, and Agricultural applications.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the Company's corporate finance and other strategic initiatives, and the Company's expansion into markets outside of the golf industry. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets outside of the golf industry; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in these new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 12, 2015. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

CONTACT INFORMATION 
Contact

Investor Relations DSG Global Inc. 
+1-877-589-8806

Brokers and Analysts Chesapeake Group 
+1-410-825-3930 
info@chesapeakegp.com

download.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Robert C. Silzer President, CEO, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
Stephen Johnston Independent Director
James Singerling Director
Rupert Wainwright Independent Director
Jason Sugarman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOREAL PRODUCTIONS, INC.0
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO16.03%6 643
TOHO CO LTD-10.44%5 999
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%4 827
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%3 999
CHINA FILM CO LTD-29.68%2 923
