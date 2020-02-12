Borgestad ASA: Utløp av tegningsperiode i reparasjonsemisjon

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. Det vises til børsmelding fra Borgestad ASA ('Selskapet') publisert 28. januar 2020 vedrørende godkjent prospekt, notering av aksjer og oppstart av tegningsperiode for en etterfølgende reparasjonsemisjon ('Reparasjonsemisjonen'), samt prospektet datert 28. januar 2020 som er tilgjengelig på tilretteleggernes hjemmesider, www.arctic.com og www.sb1markets.no. Tegningsperioden i Reparasjonsemisjonen utløper i dag, 12. februar 2020, kl. 16.30 (norsk tid). Korrekt utfylte tegningsblanketter må være mottatt av Arctic Securities AS eller SpareBank 1 Markets AS, eller, ved bruk av elektronisk tegningssystem, være registrert, innen utløpet av denne fristen. Tegningsretter som ikke er benyttet til å tegne tilbudsaksjer innen utløpet av tegningsperioden (12. februar 2020 kl. 16.30 (norsk tid)), vil være uten verdi og bortfalle uten kompensasjon til innehaveren. For ytterligere informasjon, vennligst kontakt: Pål Feen Larsen, Konsernsjef i Borgestad ASA Tel.: +47 48 84 53 33. Important information: The release is not for publication or distribution, in whole or in part directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Japan or the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia). This release is an announcement issued pursuant to legal information obligations, and is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. It is issued for information purposes only, and does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities, in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'US Securities Act'). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. The Company does not intend to register any portion of the offering of the securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States. Copies of this announcement are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into Australia, Canada, Japan or the United States. Any offering of the securities referred to in this announcement is made by means of a prospectus. This announcement is an advertisement and is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on prospectuses to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC (as amended) as implemented in any Member State. Investors should not subscribe for any securities referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information contained in the aforementioned prospectus. Copies of the prospectus is available from the Company's registered office and, subject to certain exceptions, on the websites of Arctic Securities AS (www.arctic.com) and SpareBank 1 Markets AS (www.sb1markets.no) (jointly, the 'Managers'). Potential investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the securities referred to in this announcement. The approval of the prospectus by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The issue, subscription or purchase of shares in the Company is subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Neither the Company nor the Managers assume any responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions. The distribution of this release may in certain jurisdictions be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this release comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Managers are acting for the Company and no one else in connection with the subsequent offering and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company providing the protections afforded to their respective clients or for providing advice in relation to the subsequent offering and/or any other matter referred to in this release. Forward-looking statements: This release and any materials distributed in connection with this release may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the Company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

