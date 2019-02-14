BorgWarner : Declares Quarterly Dividend

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2019.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles.

