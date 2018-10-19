Log in
BorgWarner : Ronald T. Hundzinski, Current Chief Financial Officer, to Retire From BorgWarner. BorgWarner Appoints Thomas J. McGill Interim Chief Financial Officer Effective January 1, 2019

10/19/2018 | 02:08pm CEST
Auburn Hills, Michigan, OCTOBER 19, 2018 - BorgWarner announced today the appointment of Thomas J. McGill to the role of interim Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2019. Mr. McGill will succeed Ron Hundzinski, 59, who will remain with the company through the end of 2018 to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities before retiring from the company effective December 31, 2018. Management has initiated a comprehensive search process, which includes hiring an external search firm, to consider internal and external candidates to permanently fill the Chief Financial Officer position.

Mr. McGill, 52, has been with BorgWarner for more than 17 years and currently serves as the company's Vice President and Treasurer reporting directly to Mr. Hundzinski, a corporate position he has held for the past six years. During his time at the company, Mr. McGill has worked in numerous corporate and operations positions. In these senior roles, he has gained comprehensive, executive-level financial and operational experience in areas including cash management, capital allocation, balance sheet oversight, external reporting, internal controls, international and domestic tax planning, post-acquisition integration, and restructuring activities. Mr. McGill holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Illinois and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

'I would like to personally thank Ron for his tremendous contributions over the years to our company, particularly his leadership in continuing the legacy of financial discipline that is a cornerstone of our company's success,' said Frederic Lissalde, President and CEO. 'I speak for the entire management team in wishing Ron well in future career opportunities, and we appreciate his commitment to helping with the transition of his role through the end of the year. I have the utmost confidence in Tom and know that he will continue to be a great asset as he leads our financial team in this interim role.'

Disclaimer

BorgWarner Inc. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 12:07:04 UTC
