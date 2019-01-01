Log in
BorgWarner : Statement regarding Paul N. Whelan

01/01/2019 | 06:19pm CET

BorgWarner Inc. learned of the arrest of our employee Paul Whelan by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) from news reports published Dec. 31, 2018. We can confirm that Mr. Whelan currently serves as the company's director, global security. He is responsible for overseeing security at our facilities in Auburn Hills, Michigan and at other company locations around the world.

BorgWarner has been in contact with the relevant U.S. Government authorities and has offered our full cooperation in order to help our employee and the U.S. government. We ask that any further inquiries regarding this issue be directed to the U.S. State Department.

Contact at BorgWarner:

Kathy Graham
Public Relations Supervisor, North America

BorgWarner
3800 Automation Avenue
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
Cell: +1 248-221-8970
kagraham@borgwarner.com

Disclaimer

BorgWarner Inc. published this content on 01 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2019 17:18:02 UTC
