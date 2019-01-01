BorgWarner : Statement regarding Paul N. Whelan

BorgWarner Inc. learned of the arrest of our employee Paul Whelan by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) from news reports published Dec. 31, 2018. We can confirm that Mr. Whelan currently serves as the company's director, global security. He is responsible for overseeing security at our facilities in Auburn Hills, Michigan and at other company locations around the world.
BorgWarner has been in contact with the relevant U.S. Government authorities and has offered our full cooperation in order to help our employee and the U.S. government. We ask that any further inquiries regarding this issue be directed to the U.S. State Department.
