10/17/2018 | 04:47pm EDT

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:

What:

BorgWarner 2018 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

When:     

October 25 @ 9:30am Eastern Time

Where:

http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx

How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at (http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 66 locations in 18 countries, the company employs approximately 29,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com

WEB SITE:  http://www.borgwarner.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webcast-alert-borgwarner-2018-third-quarter-results-conference-call-300733222.html

SOURCE BorgWarner Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
