Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BorgWarner Inc.    BWA

BORGWARNER INC.

(BWA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BorgWarner : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 06:31am EDT

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock.  The dividend is payable on September 16, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 3, 2019.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 30,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borgwarner-declares-quarterly-dividend-300890617.html

SOURCE BorgWarner Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BORGWARNER INC.
06:39aBORGWARNER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:31aBORGWARNER : Reports Second Quarter 2019 U.S. GAAP Net Earnings Of $0.83 Per Dil..
PR
06:31aBORGWARNER : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
07/17WEBCAST ALERT : BorgWarner 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call
PR
07/11BORGWARNER : Increases Turbocharger Production to Meet Brazilian Market Demand
PU
07/10BORGWARNER : R2S Takes Turbocharging to New Levels of Fuel Efficiency; German pr..
AQ
07/09BORGWARNER : R2S® Takes Turbocharging to New Levels of Fuel Efficiency
PR
06/18BORGWARNER : R2S® Turbocharger Boosts Premium Class
PU
06/18BORGWARNER : 's R2S® Turbocharger Boosts Premium Class
PR
06/07BORGWARNER : ReMaTec Exhibit Affirms Global Commitment to a Sustainable Future; ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group