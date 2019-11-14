Log in
BORGWARNER INC.

BorgWarner : Declares Quarterly Dividend

11/14/2019 | 06:31am EST

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock.  The dividend is payable on December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 2, 2019.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 30,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borgwarner-declares-quarterly-dividend-300957700.html

SOURCE BorgWarner


© PRNewswire 2019
