BorgWarner : Increases Turbocharger Production to Meet Brazilian Market Demand

BorgWarner has developed the first flex turbocharger manufactured in Brazil

Technology increases performance, improves fuel efficiency and reduces pollutant emissions

Company broadens supply for Volkswagen models and other vehicles in the Brazilian automotive industry

São Paulo, Brazil, July 11th, 2019 - BorgWarner, a global leader in clean and eco-efficient technologies, has introduced the first compact turbocharger for flex-fuel engines to the Brazilian market, the B01. Currently equipping the entire Volkswagen TSI lineup, BorgWarner is increasing turbocharger production in Itatiba facility to match the automaker's recent push to increase the supply of the all-new Volkswagen T-Cross SUV and other passenger cars. Volkswagen Up! was the precursor, followed by the Golf, Polo and Virtus.

'We are implementing our global expertise and extensive knowledge of local turbocharger engineering to develop a compact and high temperature resistant component for Volkswagen models,' said Vitor Maiellaro, general manager of BorgWarner Brazil. 'With the automotive industry's recent challenges in developing increasingly efficient vehicles, we expect the use of turbochargers to increase in the coming years. By 2017, 43% of the world's combustion vehicles used turbochargers; that number is expected to rise to 59% by 2027. The trend will be turbocharging on all types of engines, from 1.0-liters to the largest, including flex engines'.

BorgWarner's turbocharger technology delivers improved energy efficiency engine performance while reducing emissions and fuel consumption. BorgWarner's B01 turbocharger uses advanced materials and technologies to meet engine needs, withstanding exhaust temperatures of up to 1,050 degrees Celsius. Other features include an aluminum compressor wheel, optimized bearing system, an electrically actuated waste gate and advanced noise reduction. Another advantage is the compact design, which allows for a smaller engine but provides excellent performance and fuel efficiency.