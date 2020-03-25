Log in
Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2020 First Quarter Results Conference Call

03/25/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:

What:               

BorgWarner 2020 First Quarter Results Conference Call

When:              

May 6, 2020 @ 9:30am Eastern Time

Where:             

http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx

How:                

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at (http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 29,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit www.borgwarner.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webcast-alert-borgwarner-2020-first-quarter-results-conference-call-301029753.html

SOURCE BorgWarner


© PRNewswire 2020
