BORR DRILLING LIMITED

BORR DRILLING LIMITED

(BDRILL)
Borr Drilling : CFO Resigns

11/05/2019 | 08:00pm EST

Borr Drilling Limited (the 'Company') announces that Rune Magnus Lundetræ will step down from his position as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Lundetræ, who has been with the Company since 2016, will continue in his position while the Company finds a replacement.

Commenting, the Board said 'Rune Magnus has been key to the development and success of the Company since its incorporation. We thank him for his valuable contributions and wish him every success in the future.'

Hamilton, Bermuda,

November 6, 2019

Questions should be directed to:

Svend Anton Maier: Chief Executive Officer, Borr Drilling Management, +47 41427129

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 00:59:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 357 M
EBIT 2019 -105 M
Net income 2019 -219 M
Debt 2019 1 558 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,63x
P/E ratio 2020 -10,3x
EV / Sales2019 6,49x
EV / Sales2020 4,88x
Capitalization 756 M
Chart BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Borr Drilling Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,57  $
Last Close Price 6,82  $
Spread / Highest target 276%
Spread / Average Target 84,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Svend Anton Maier Chief Executive Officer
Paal Kibsgaard Chairman
Rune Magnus Lundetræ Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Tor Olav Trøim Vice Chairman
Patrick Schorn Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORR DRILLING LIMITED-42.53%755
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED65.19%8 856
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION40.00%4 813
HELMERICH & PAYNE-12.64%4 583
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-19.45%3 420
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-13.72%1 892
