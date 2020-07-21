Borr Drilling : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Borr Drilling Limited (the 'Company') will be held on August 10, 2020 in Bermuda.
A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy will be distributed to shareholders by normal distribution methods and is attached to this release. Associated information including the Company's Annual Report can be found on the Company's website www.borrdrilling.com.
Hamilton, Bermuda
July 21, 2020
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Borr Drilling AGM Notice 2020
Disclaimer
Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 21:20:01 UTC