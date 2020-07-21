Log in
BORR DRILLING LIMITED

(BDRILL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 07/21 10:25:07 am
9.385 NOK   +7.87%
05:21pBORR DRILLING : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
05:02pBORR DRILLING : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
07/14BORR DRILLING : 2020 Annual General Meeting
AQ
Borr Drilling : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

07/21/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Borr Drilling Limited (the 'Company') will be held on August 10, 2020 in Bermuda.

A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy will be distributed to shareholders by normal distribution methods and is attached to this release. Associated information including the Company's Annual Report can be found on the Company's website www.borrdrilling.com.

Hamilton, Bermuda
July 21, 2020

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Borr Drilling AGM Notice 2020

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 21:20:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 464 M - -
Net income 2020 -189 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 035 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,16x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 473 M 161 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,55x
Nbr of Employees 694
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Borr Drilling Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,88 $
Last Close Price 9,39 $
Spread / Highest target -57,4%
Spread / Average Target -80,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -99,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Svend Anton Maier Chief Executive Officer
Paal Kibsgaard Chairman
Francis Millet Chief Financial Officer
Tor Olav Trøim Deputy Chairman
Patrick Schorn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORR DRILLING LIMITED-88.52%148
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-47.87%7 588
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-34.12%3 974
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.-60.22%1 941
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-71.37%1 211
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S-65.84%960
