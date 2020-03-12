Log in
Declaration of Holdings- Borr Drilling Ltd (ISIN: BMG1466R2078)

03/12/2020 | 08:22am EDT
Declaration of Holdings- Borr Drilling Ltd (ISIN: BMG1466R2078)
Schroders plc, hereby notifies you according to the Securities Trading Act that Schroders plc crossed below the 5% threshold of total number of shares in issue, in Borr Drilling Ltd on the 11th March 2020 The total number of shares held by Schroders plc as of 11th March 2020 was 4,962,296; which represented 4.420% of the total number of shares in issue, namely 112,278,065. The total number of shares held with proxy voting as of 11th March 2020 was 4,962,296, which represented 4.420% of the total number of shares in issue, namely 112,278,065. This disclosure obligation was triggered by a sell of 1,000,000 shares by Schroder Investment Management Limited on 11th March 2020. The group's position was held by one legal entity shown below: Schroder Investment Management Limited 4,962,296 4.420 % Chain of Controlled Undertakings: Schroders plc is the parent company of Schroder Administration Limited, which is the parent company of Schroder International Holdings Limited. Schroder International Holdings Limited is the parent company of Schroder Investment Management Limited which is a discretionary fund manager holding shares indirectly on behalf of its clients with power to exercise voting rights.

Disclaimer

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 12:21:08 UTC
