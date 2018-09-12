Log in
BORR DRILLING LTD (BDRILL)
Borr Drilling : BDRILL) – Company Presentation

09/12/2018 | 08:28am CEST

September 12, 2018

Borr Drilling Limited will today present at Pareto Securities' 25th Oil and Offshore Conference in Oslo, Norway. A copy of the presentation is attached to this press release and can be found on the Company's website.

12 September 2018

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Borr Drilling Pareto Conference 2018 (http://mb.cision.com/Public/16983/2616249/be9d381e0e3129c4.pdf)

Borr Drilling Pareto Conference 2018

Disclaimer

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 06:27:19 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 1 534 M
EBIT 2018 -1 107 M
Net income 2018 -944 M
Debt 2018 6 218 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 15,7x
EV / Sales 2019 6,69x
Capitalization 17 854 M
Managers
NameTitle
Svend Anton Maier Chief Executive Officer
Tor Olav Trøim Chairman
Rune Magnus Lundetræ Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Fredrik Halvorsen Director
Patrick Schorn Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORR DRILLING LTD-2.31%2 142
HELMERICH & PAYNE-0.03%6 902
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED4.26%6 001
TRANSOCEAN LTD3.46%5 025
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP-26.22%4 456
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-26.47%3 560
