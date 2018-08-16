Log in
Borr Drilling : BDRILL) – Invitation to Q2 2018 results webcast and conference call

08/16/2018 | 02:56pm CEST

August 16, 2018

Borr Drilling Limited will release its preliminary financial results for the second quarter 2018 on Thursday, August 23, 2018. A conference call and webcast will be held for interested parties at 17:00 CEST (11:00 AM New York Time). Relevant material will be available from the Investor Relations section on www.borrdrilling.com on the same day.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a) Webcast
Click the 'Webcast' link on www.borrdrilling.com/investor-relations/

b) Conference Call
PARTICIPANTS DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS

International/UK local: +44 (0)330 336 9411
Norway Toll free: 800 14947
United States local: +1 323-994-2093
The Conference ID is 3606696.

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

REPLAY DETAILS

Replay Access Number: 3606696
International/UK Local #: + 44 (0) 207 660 0134
Norway replay #: + 47 23 50 00 77
USA replay #: +1 719-457-0820

August 16, 2018
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 12:55:03 UTC
