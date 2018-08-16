Borr Drilling : BDRILL) – Invitation to Q2 2018 results webcast and conference call

August 16, 2018

Borr Drilling Limited will release its preliminary financial results for the second quarter 2018 on Thursday, August 23, 2018. A conference call and webcast will be held for interested parties at 17:00 CEST (11:00 AM New York Time). Relevant material will be available from the Investor Relations section on www.borrdrilling.com on the same day.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a) Webcast

Click the 'Webcast' link on www.borrdrilling.com/investor-relations/

b) Conference Call

PARTICIPANTS DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS

International/UK local: +44 (0)330 336 9411

Norway Toll free: 800 14947

United States local: +1 323-994-2093

The Conference ID is 3606696.

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

REPLAY DETAILS

Replay Access Number: 3606696

International/UK Local #: + 44 (0) 207 660 0134

Norway replay #: + 47 23 50 00 77

USA replay #: +1 719-457-0820

August 16, 2018

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.