Borr Drilling : BDRILL) – Mandatory notification of trades primary insiders

September 20, 2018

The following primary insiders of Borr Drilling Limited (the 'Company') has on 20 September 2018 acquired shares in the Company at an average price of NOK 35.50 per share:

Companies affiliated with Chairman Tor Olav Trøim acquired 750,000 shares. After this transaction, Trøim and his affiliated parties will, including forward contracts, represent an ownership in Borr Drilling Limited of 44,410,588 shares or 8.34%.

Companies affiliated with board member of the Company Fredrik Halvorsen acquired 1,000,000 shares. After this transaction, companies affiliated with Fredrik Halvorsen and Ubon Partners controls 18,271,100 shares in Borr Drilling Limited.

Midelfart Capital, a company controlled by Celina Midelfart, a close relation to chairman Tor Olav Trøim, acquired 150,000 shares. After this transaction, Midelfart Capital and other entities controlled by Celina Midelfart controls 7,285,700 shares in Borr Drilling Limited.

Svend Anton Maier, CEO in Borr Drilling Limited, acquired 250,000 shares. Svend Anton Maier's total exposure to the Company's shares after the purchase (shares and options) amounts to 3,760,000 shares.

Rune Magnus Lundetrae, Deputy CEO and CFO in Borr Drilling Limited, purchased 250,000 shares. Rune Magnus Lundetræ's total exposure to the Company's shares after the purchase (shares and options) amounts to 3,260,000 shares.

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.