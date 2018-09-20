Borr Drilling : BDRILL) – Purchase of own shares

September 20, 2018

Borr Drilling Limited (the 'Company') has on 20 September 2018 purchased 1,500,000 of its own shares at an average price of NOK 35.50 per share. The share purchase has been carried out in connection with a block sale by an unnamed financial investor and is in accordance with the share repurchase program announced by the Company on 28 August 2018.

After this transaction the Company holds 4,170,000 of its own shares in treasury.

20 September 2018

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.