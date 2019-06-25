Borr Drilling : BDRILL) – Reverse share split information

Reference is made to announcements from Borr Drilling Limited (the 'Company') as of 21 June 2019 and 24 June 2019. The shares in the Company will be traded ex reverse split with new ISIN BMG1466R2078 and new par value from 26 June 2019. Ratio: 5 old shares give 1 new share.

Following completion of the reverse share split and adjustment for fractional shares, the new number of issued underlying shares and depository receipts of the Company will be 106,528,065, each with a par value of USD 0.05, and the new share capital will be USD 5,326,403.25.

25 June 2019

Borr Drilling Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations and applies to shares listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.