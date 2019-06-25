Log in
Borr Drilling Ltd

BORR DRILLING LTD

(BDRILL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/25 10:25:13 am
14.335 NOK   -1.82%
News 
News

Borr Drilling : BDRILL) – Reverse share split information

06/25/2019 | 12:06pm EDT

Reference is made to announcements from Borr Drilling Limited (the 'Company') as of 21 June 2019 and 24 June 2019. The shares in the Company will be traded ex reverse split with new ISIN BMG1466R2078 and new par value from 26 June 2019. Ratio: 5 old shares give 1 new share.

Following completion of the reverse share split and adjustment for fractional shares, the new number of issued underlying shares and depository receipts of the Company will be 106,528,065, each with a par value of USD 0.05, and the new share capital will be USD 5,326,403.25.

25 June 2019
Borr Drilling Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations and applies to shares listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 16:05:14 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 3 303 M
EBIT 2019 -553 M
Net income 2019 -1 025 M
Debt 2019 12 398 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 6,10x
EV / Sales 2020 4,58x
Capitalization 7 762 M
