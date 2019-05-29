Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Borr Drilling Ltd    BDRILL   BMG1466R1088

BORR DRILLING LTD

(BDRILL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Borr Drilling : BDRILL) – Webcast and conference call Q1 2019 results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 03:49am EDT

Borr Drilling Limited releases its financial results for the first quarter 2019 on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. A conference call and webcast will be held for interested parties at 17:00 CET (11:00 AM New York Time). The earnings report and presentation will be available from the Investor Relations section on www.borrdrilling.com on the same day.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a) Webcast
Click the 'Webcast' link on www.borrdrilling.com/investor-relations/ or use the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/fx59majw

b) Conference Call
PARTICIPANTS DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS

Conference ID: 6766219
Norway, Oslo +47 23960264
Norway (toll free) 80051874
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 2071 928000
United States: +16315107495
Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

REPLAY DETAILS

Replay Access Number: 6766219
UK LocalCall: 08445718951
Norway: +47 2103 4235
USA: +1 (917) 677-7532

Disclaimer

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 07:48:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BORR DRILLING LTD
03:53aBORR DRILLING : BDRILL) - Webcast and conference call Q1 2019 results
AQ
03:49aBORR DRILLING : BDRILL) – Webcast and conference call Q1 2019 results
PU
03:49aBORR DRILLING : Consolidated Financial Statements Q1 2019
PU
03:14aBORR DRILLING : BDRILL) Announces Results for the First Quarter 2019
PU
03:14aBORR DRILLING : Board of Directors Report Q1 2019
PU
05/17BORR DRILLING LTD : quaterly earnings release
05/15Sweden rejects Browder appeal over Swedbank money laundering complaint
RE
05/03BORR DRILLING : Fleet Status Report
AQ
05/02BORR DRILLING : Fleet Status Report – May 2019
PU
05/02BORR DRILLING : BDRILL) - Fleet Status Report
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 3 364 M
EBIT 2019 -528 M
Net income 2019 -872 M
Debt 2019 12 362 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 137,44
EV / Sales 2019 6,40x
EV / Sales 2020 4,81x
Capitalization 9 171 M
Chart BORR DRILLING LTD
Duration : Period :
Borr Drilling Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORR DRILLING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 39,5  NOK
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Svend Anton Maier Chief Executive Officer
Tor Olav Trøim Chairman
Rune Magnus Lundetræ Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Fredrik Halvorsen Director
Patrick Schorn Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORR DRILLING LTD-19.30%1 052
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED8.55%5 549
HELMERICH & PAYNE5.28%5 522
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP33.88%5 483
TRANSOCEAN LTD-3.60%4 129
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.6.67%2 302
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About