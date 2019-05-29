Borr Drilling : BDRILL) – Webcast and conference call Q1 2019 results

Borr Drilling Limited releases its financial results for the first quarter 2019 on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. A conference call and webcast will be held for interested parties at 17:00 CET (11:00 AM New York Time). The earnings report and presentation will be available from the Investor Relations section on www.borrdrilling.com on the same day.
In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:
a) Webcast
Click the 'Webcast' link on www.borrdrilling.com/investor-relations/ or use the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/fx59majw
b) Conference Call
PARTICIPANTS DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS
Conference ID: 6766219
Norway, Oslo +47 23960264
Norway (toll free) 80051874
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 2071 928000
United States: +16315107495
Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.
There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.
REPLAY DETAILS
Replay Access Number: 6766219
UK LocalCall: 08445718951
Norway: +47 2103 4235
USA: +1 (917) 677-7532
Disclaimer
Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 07:48:03 UTC