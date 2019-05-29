Log in
Borr Drilling : Consolidated Financial Statements Q1 2019

05/29/2019

Borr Drilling Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the first quarter and the three months ended March 31, 2019

(Comparatives first quarter 2018, fourth quarter 2018 and the twelve months ended

December 31, 2018)

Borr Drilling Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(In $ millions except per share data)

3 months to

3 months to

3 months to

12 months to

Notes

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2018

2018

Operating revenues

3

51.9

53.5

10.6

164.9

Gain from bargain purchase

11

-

-

38.1

38.1

Gain on disposals

-

1.3

-

18.8

Operating expenses

Rig operating and maintenance expenses

(57.1)

(59.5)

(22.5)

(180.1)

Depreciation of non-current assets

7

(23.9)

(23.8)

(12.2)

(79.5)

Impairment of non-current assets

7

(11.4)

-

-

-

Amortisation of contract backlog

11

(7.4)

(8.5)

-

(24.2)

General and administrative expenses

19

(10.1)

(10.8)

(10.2)

(38.7)

Restructuring costs

11

-

(3.2)

(17.9)

(30.7)

Total operating expenses

(109.9)

(105.8)

(62.8)

(353.2)

Operating loss

(58.0)

(51.0)

(14.1)

(131.4)

Other income (expenses), net

Interest income

0.3

0.2

0.5

1.2

Interest expense

18

(13.0)

(8.5)

-

(13.7)

Other, net

4, 14

14.5

(50.9)

(20.2)

(44.5)

Total other income (expenses)

1.8

(59.2)

(19.7)

(57.0)

Loss before income taxes

(56.2)

(110.2)

(33.8)

(188.4)

Income tax expense

5

(0.2)

(0.5)

-

(2.5)

Net loss

(56.4)

(110.7)

(33.8)

(190.9)

Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling

(1.5)

(0.2)

(0.1)

(0.4)

interests

Net loss attributable to shareholders of Borr Drilling

(54.9)

(110.5)

(33.7)

(190.5)

Limited

Basic loss per share

6

(0.11)

(0.21)

(0.07)

(0.37)

Diluted loss per share

6

(0.11)

(0.21)

(0.07)

(0.37)

Weighted-average shares outstanding

525,341,755

527,520,948

482,490,927

514,387,507

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive

Income (Loss)

Loss after income taxes

(56.4)

(110.7)

(33.8)

(190.9)

Unrealised gain (loss) from marketable securities

13

(7.3)

0.6

-

0.6

Other comprehensive gain (loss)

(7.3)

0.6

-

0.6

Total comprehensive loss

(63.7)

(110.1)

(33.8)

(190.3)

Comprehensive loss for the period attributable to

Shareholders of Borr Drilling Limited

(62.2)

(109.9)

(33.7)

(189.9)

Non-controlling interests

(1.5)

(0.2)

(0.1)

(0.4)

Total comprehensive loss

(63.7)

(110.1)

(33.8)

(190.3)

See accompanying notes that are an integral part of these Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Borr Drilling Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended

2.

March 31, 2019

Borr Drilling Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In $ millions except number of shares)

Notes

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2019

2018

2018

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

29.4

27.9

51.5

Restricted cash

12

29.4

63.4

55.0

Trade receivables

25.7

25.1

25.4

Jack-up drilling rigs held for sale

7

-

-

15.0

Marketable securities

13

26.8

4.2

-

Prepaid expenses

10.0

10.8

9.5

Acquired contract backlog

12.8

20.2

31.6

Deferred mobilization and contract preparation cost

18.2

6.0

7.3

Accrued revenue

18.5

18.9

16.1

Tax retentions receivable

11.6

11.6

11.6

Other current assets

15

27.1

20.5

11.5

Total current assets

209.5

208.6

234.5

Non-current assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

7.1

9.5

16.1

Jack-up rigs

7

2,416.1

2,278.1

1,442.0

Newbuildings

8

432.5

361.8

399.1

Deferred mobilization and contract preparation cost

7.5

5.1

-

Marketable securities

13

-

31.0

20.7

Other long-term assets

16

25.7

19.6

24.9

Total non-current assets

2,888.9

2.705.1

1,902.8

Total assets

3,098.4

2,913.7

2,137.3

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Trade accounts payables

14.7

9.6

16.2

Amounts due to related parties

22

0.8

0.4

27.7

Unrealized loss on forward contracts

23.6

35.1

15.6

Accrued expenses

66.8

63.7

31.2

Onerous contracts

-

3.2

1.2

Current portion of long-term debt

18

58.5

-

-

Other current liabilities

21

18.4

7.3

31.0

Total current liabilities

182.8

119.3

122.9

Non-Current liabilities

Long-term debt

18

1,356.9

1,174.6

261.0

Other liabilities

15.6

8.0

8.8

Onerous contracts

17

71.3

78.3

74.5

Total non-current liabilities

1,443.8

1,260.9

344.3

Total liabilities

1,626.6

1,380.2

467.2

Commitments and contingencies

23

See accompanying notes that are an integral part of these Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Borr Drilling Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended

3.

March 31, 2019

Borr Drilling Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In $ millions except number of shares)

Stockholders' Equity

Common shares of par value $0.01 per share: authorized 625,000,000

(2018: 625,000,000) shares, issued 532,640,327 (2018: 532,640,327)

shares and outstanding 525,341,755 (2018: 525,341,755) shares at March

5.3

5.3

5.3

31, 2019

Additional paid in capital

1,839.5

1,837.5

1,799.3

Treasury shares

(26.2)

(26.2)

(9.0)

Other comprehensive loss

(12.9)

(5.6)

(6.2)

Accumulated deficit

(334.1)

(279.2)

(122.5)

Equity attributable to the Company

1,471.6

1,531.8

1,666.9

Non-controlling interest

0.2

1.7

3.2

Total equity

1,471.8

1,533.5

1,670.1

Total liabilities and equity

3,098.4

2,913.7

2,137.3

See accompanying notes that are an integral part of these Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Borr Drilling Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended

4.

March 31, 2019

Borr Drilling Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(In $ millions)

3 months to

3 months to

3 months to

12 months to

Notes

March31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2018

2018

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Net (loss)/income

(56.4)

(110.7)

(33.8)

(190.9)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to net cash

provided by operating activities:

Non-cash compensation expense related to stock options and

19

2.0

1.4

0.4

3.7

warrants

Depreciation of non-current assets

7

23.9

23.8

12.2

79.5

Impairment of non-current assets

7

11.4

-

-

-

Amortisation of acquired contract backlog

11

7.4

8.5

-

24.2

Gain on sale of rigs

7

-

(1.3)

-

(18.8)

Change in financial instruments

4

(15.1)

65.2

20.0

65.2

Bargain purchase gain

11

-

-

(38.1)

(38.1)

Deferred income tax

5

(0.3)

0.4

-

(0.5)

Change in other current and non-current assets

(2.0)

(12.9)

(10.6)

(24.8)

Change in current and non-current liabilities

15.2

(15.7)

4.5

(34.7)

Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities

(13.9)

(41.3)

(45.4)

(135.2)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Purchase of plant and equipment

-

(3.0)

-

(7.8)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

0.6

3.0

-

41.6

Purchase business combination (acquisition), net of cash

9

-

-

(194.1)

(195.1)

acquired

Purchase of marketable securities

13

(4.0)

(3.3)

-

(13.0)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

13

4.2

-

-

-

Payment and costs in respect of newbuildings

8

(129.0)

-

(0.6)

(362.4)

Payments and costs in respect of jack-up rigs

7

(43.9)

(15.9)

(4.1)

(23.4)

Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities

(172.1)

(19.2)

(198.8)

(560.1)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Proceeds from share issuance, net of issuance costs and conversion of shareholders loans

Proceeds from related party shareholder loan Purchase of treasury shares

Repayment of long-term debt Purchase of financial instruments

Proceeds, net of deferred loan costs, from issuance of long- term debt

Proceeds, net of deferred loan costs, from issuance of short- term debt

-

-

211.5

218.9

22

-

-

27.7

27.7

-

(10.0)

(2.3)

(19.7)

9

-

-

(89.3)

(89.3)

13

-

-

-

(28.5)

18

95.0

100.0

-

474.4

18

58.5

-

-

-

Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

153.5

90.0

147.6

583.5

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(32.5)

29.5

(96.6)

(111.8)

Foreign exchange translation difference

-

-

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning

91.3

61.8

203.1

203.1

of the period

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

58.8

91.3

106.5

91.3

Supplementary disclosure of cash flow information

Interest paid, net of capitalized interest

(8.7)

(9.6)

Income taxes paid

(1.7)

(1.8)

Issuance of long-term debt as non-cash settlement for

18

newbuild delivery instalment

87.0

87.0

Non-cash settlement of related party shareholder loan

22

-

-

Non-cash payments and cost in respect of jack-up rigs

7

17.0

(28.5)

See accompanying notes that are an integral part of these Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

-

(8.6)

-

(3.2)

609.0

-27.7

  • (28.5)

Borr Drilling Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended

5.

March 31, 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

