|
Borr Drilling : Consolidated Financial Statements Q1 2019
05/29/2019 | 03:49am EDT
Borr Drilling Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
For the first quarter and the three months ended March 31, 2019
(Comparatives first quarter 2018, fourth quarter 2018 and the twelve months ended
December 31, 2018)
Borr Drilling Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
|
(In $ millions except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 months to
|
3 months to
|
3 months to
|
12 months to
|
|
Notes
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
|
Operating revenues
|
3
|
51.9
|
53.5
|
10.6
|
164.9
|
|
Gain from bargain purchase
|
11
|
-
|
-
|
38.1
|
38.1
|
|
Gain on disposals
|
|
-
|
1.3
|
-
|
18.8
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rig operating and maintenance expenses
|
|
(57.1)
|
(59.5)
|
(22.5)
|
(180.1)
|
Depreciation of non-current assets
|
7
|
(23.9)
|
(23.8)
|
(12.2)
|
(79.5)
|
Impairment of non-current assets
|
7
|
(11.4)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Amortisation of contract backlog
|
11
|
(7.4)
|
(8.5)
|
-
|
(24.2)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
19
|
(10.1)
|
(10.8)
|
(10.2)
|
(38.7)
|
Restructuring costs
|
11
|
-
|
(3.2)
|
(17.9)
|
(30.7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
(109.9)
|
(105.8)
|
(62.8)
|
(353.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(58.0)
|
(51.0)
|
(14.1)
|
(131.4)
|
|
Other income (expenses), net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
1.2
|
|
Interest expense
|
18
|
(13.0)
|
(8.5)
|
-
|
(13.7)
|
|
Other, net
|
4, 14
|
14.5
|
(50.9)
|
(20.2)
|
(44.5)
|
|
Total other income (expenses)
|
|
1.8
|
(59.2)
|
(19.7)
|
(57.0)
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(56.2)
|
(110.2)
|
(33.8)
|
(188.4)
|
|
Income tax expense
|
5
|
(0.2)
|
(0.5)
|
-
|
(2.5)
|
|
Net loss
|
|
(56.4)
|
(110.7)
|
(33.8)
|
(190.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling
|
|
(1.5)
|
(0.2)
|
(0.1)
|
(0.4)
|
|
interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to shareholders of Borr Drilling
|
|
(54.9)
|
(110.5)
|
(33.7)
|
(190.5)
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic loss per share
|
6
|
(0.11)
|
(0.21)
|
(0.07)
|
(0.37)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted loss per share
|
6
|
(0.11)
|
(0.21)
|
(0.07)
|
(0.37)
|
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding
|
|
525,341,755
|
527,520,948
|
482,490,927
|
514,387,507
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (Loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss after income taxes
|
|
(56.4)
|
(110.7)
|
(33.8)
|
(190.9)
|
|
Unrealised gain (loss) from marketable securities
|
13
|
(7.3)
|
0.6
|
-
|
0.6
|
|
Other comprehensive gain (loss)
|
|
(7.3)
|
0.6
|
-
|
0.6
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
(63.7)
|
(110.1)
|
(33.8)
|
(190.3)
|
|
Comprehensive loss for the period attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders of Borr Drilling Limited
|
|
(62.2)
|
(109.9)
|
(33.7)
|
(189.9)
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(1.5)
|
(0.2)
|
(0.1)
|
(0.4)
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
(63.7)
|
(110.1)
|
(33.8)
|
(190.3)
|
See accompanying notes that are an integral part of these Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|
Borr Drilling Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended
|
2.
|
March 31, 2019
|
Borr Drilling Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
|
(In $ millions except number of shares)
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
29.4
|
27.9
|
51.5
|
Restricted cash
|
12
|
29.4
|
63.4
|
55.0
|
Trade receivables
|
|
25.7
|
25.1
|
25.4
|
Jack-up drilling rigs held for sale
|
7
|
-
|
-
|
15.0
|
Marketable securities
|
13
|
26.8
|
4.2
|
-
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
10.0
|
10.8
|
9.5
|
Acquired contract backlog
|
|
12.8
|
20.2
|
31.6
|
Deferred mobilization and contract preparation cost
|
|
18.2
|
6.0
|
7.3
|
Accrued revenue
|
|
18.5
|
18.9
|
16.1
|
Tax retentions receivable
|
|
11.6
|
11.6
|
11.6
|
Other current assets
|
15
|
27.1
|
20.5
|
11.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
209.5
|
208.6
|
234.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, Plant and Equipment
|
|
7.1
|
9.5
|
16.1
|
Jack-up rigs
|
7
|
2,416.1
|
2,278.1
|
1,442.0
|
Newbuildings
|
8
|
432.5
|
361.8
|
399.1
|
Deferred mobilization and contract preparation cost
|
|
7.5
|
5.1
|
-
|
Marketable securities
|
13
|
-
|
31.0
|
20.7
|
Other long-term assets
|
16
|
25.7
|
19.6
|
24.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
2,888.9
|
2.705.1
|
1,902.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
3,098.4
|
2,913.7
|
2,137.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts payables
|
|
14.7
|
9.6
|
16.2
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
22
|
0.8
|
0.4
|
27.7
|
Unrealized loss on forward contracts
|
|
23.6
|
35.1
|
15.6
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
66.8
|
63.7
|
31.2
|
Onerous contracts
|
|
-
|
3.2
|
1.2
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
18
|
58.5
|
-
|
-
|
Other current liabilities
|
21
|
18.4
|
7.3
|
31.0
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
182.8
|
119.3
|
122.9
|
Non-Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
18
|
1,356.9
|
1,174.6
|
261.0
|
Other liabilities
|
|
15.6
|
8.0
|
8.8
|
Onerous contracts
|
17
|
71.3
|
78.3
|
74.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
1,443.8
|
1,260.9
|
344.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
1,626.6
|
1,380.2
|
467.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
23
|
|
|
See accompanying notes that are an integral part of these Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
|
Borr Drilling Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended
|
3.
|
March 31, 2019
|
Borr Drilling Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
(In $ millions except number of shares)
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
Common shares of par value $0.01 per share: authorized 625,000,000
|
|
|
|
(2018: 625,000,000) shares, issued 532,640,327 (2018: 532,640,327)
|
|
|
|
shares and outstanding 525,341,755 (2018: 525,341,755) shares at March
|
5.3
|
5.3
|
5.3
|
31, 2019
|
|
|
|
Additional paid in capital
|
1,839.5
|
1,837.5
|
1,799.3
|
Treasury shares
|
(26.2)
|
(26.2)
|
(9.0)
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
(12.9)
|
(5.6)
|
(6.2)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(334.1)
|
(279.2)
|
(122.5)
|
Equity attributable to the Company
|
1,471.6
|
1,531.8
|
1,666.9
|
Non-controlling interest
|
0.2
|
1.7
|
3.2
|
Total equity
|
1,471.8
|
1,533.5
|
1,670.1
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
3,098.4
|
2,913.7
|
2,137.3
See accompanying notes that are an integral part of these Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
|
Borr Drilling Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended
|
4.
|
March 31, 2019
|
Borr Drilling Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
|
(In $ millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 months to
|
3 months to
|
3 months to
|
12 months to
|
|
Notes
|
March31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss)/income
|
|
(56.4)
|
(110.7)
|
(33.8)
|
(190.9)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to net cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash compensation expense related to stock options and
|
19
|
2.0
|
1.4
|
0.4
|
3.7
|
warrants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of non-current assets
|
7
|
23.9
|
23.8
|
12.2
|
79.5
|
Impairment of non-current assets
|
7
|
11.4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Amortisation of acquired contract backlog
|
11
|
7.4
|
8.5
|
-
|
24.2
|
Gain on sale of rigs
|
7
|
-
|
(1.3)
|
-
|
(18.8)
|
Change in financial instruments
|
4
|
(15.1)
|
65.2
|
20.0
|
65.2
|
Bargain purchase gain
|
11
|
-
|
-
|
(38.1)
|
(38.1)
|
Deferred income tax
|
5
|
(0.3)
|
0.4
|
-
|
(0.5)
|
Change in other current and non-current assets
|
|
(2.0)
|
(12.9)
|
(10.6)
|
(24.8)
|
Change in current and non-current liabilities
|
|
15.2
|
(15.7)
|
4.5
|
(34.7)
|
Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities
|
|
(13.9)
|
(41.3)
|
(45.4)
|
(135.2)
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of plant and equipment
|
|
-
|
(3.0)
|
-
|
(7.8)
|
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
|
|
0.6
|
3.0
|
-
|
41.6
|
Purchase business combination (acquisition), net of cash
|
9
|
-
|
-
|
(194.1)
|
(195.1)
|
acquired
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of marketable securities
|
13
|
(4.0)
|
(3.3)
|
-
|
(13.0)
|
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
|
13
|
4.2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Payment and costs in respect of newbuildings
|
8
|
(129.0)
|
-
|
(0.6)
|
(362.4)
|
Payments and costs in respect of jack-up rigs
|
7
|
(43.9)
|
(15.9)
|
(4.1)
|
(23.4)
|
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities
|
|
(172.1)
|
(19.2)
|
(198.8)
|
(560.1)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from share issuance, net of issuance costs and conversion of shareholders loans
Proceeds from related party shareholder loan Purchase of treasury shares
Repayment of long-term debt Purchase of financial instruments
Proceeds, net of deferred loan costs, from issuance of long- term debt
Proceeds, net of deferred loan costs, from issuance of short- term debt
|
|
-
|
-
|
211.5
|
218.9
|
22
|
-
|
-
|
27.7
|
27.7
|
|
-
|
(10.0)
|
(2.3)
|
(19.7)
|
9
|
-
|
-
|
(89.3)
|
(89.3)
|
13
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(28.5)
|
18
|
95.0
|
100.0
|
-
|
474.4
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
58.5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities
|
153.5
|
90.0
|
147.6
|
583.5
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(32.5)
|
29.5
|
(96.6)
|
(111.8)
|
Foreign exchange translation difference
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning
|
91.3
|
61.8
|
203.1
|
203.1
|
of the period
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
|
58.8
|
91.3
|
106.5
|
91.3
|
Supplementary disclosure of cash flow information
|
|
|
|
Interest paid, net of capitalized interest
|
|
(8.7)
|
(9.6)
|
Income taxes paid
|
|
(1.7)
|
(1.8)
|
Issuance of long-term debt as non-cash settlement for
|
18
|
|
|
newbuild delivery instalment
|
87.0
|
87.0
|
|
Non-cash settlement of related party shareholder loan
|
22
|
-
|
-
|
Non-cash payments and cost in respect of jack-up rigs
|
7
|
17.0
|
(28.5)
See accompanying notes that are an integral part of these Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
|
Borr Drilling Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended
|
5.
|
March 31, 2019
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 07:48:03 UTC
|
|Latest news on BORR DRILLING LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2019
|
3 364 M
|
EBIT 2019
|
-528 M
|
Net income 2019
|
-872 M
|
Debt 2019
|
12 362 M
|
Yield 2019
|
-
|
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
-
|
P/E ratio 2020
|
137,44
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
6,40x
|
EV / Sales 2020
|
4,81x
|
Capitalization
|
9 171 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BORR DRILLING LTD
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
13
|Average target price
|
39,5 NOK
|Spread / Average Target
|
130%