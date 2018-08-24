Borr Drilling : Fleet Status Report – August 2018

Investor Enquiries:rmlundetrae@borrdrilling.com
Borr Drilling
Fleet Status Report - 23rd August 2018
Rig Design
Rig Water Depth (ft)Year Built
Contract StartContract End
Location
Comments
Premium Jack-Ups
Galar
Gerd
Gersemi
Grid
Groa
PPL Pacific Class 400
PPL Pacific Class 400
PPL Pacific Class 400
Idun
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
Odin
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
400 ft
2017
Available
400 ft
2018
Available
400 ft
2018
Available
350 ft
2013
Available
Singapore
Singapore
Singapore
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Warm Stacked
Warm Stacked
Warm Stacked
Warm StackedRan 2
KFELS Super A
400 ft
2013
Available
Netherlands
Warm Stacked
Frigg 2
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
KFELS Super A
400 ft
2013
Total
400 ftDecember - 2017
2014 2013
Nexen
Oranje-Nassau Energie
December - 2018
Nigeria
Operating with option to extend
February - 2018
August - 2018
Netherlands
Contract concluded
Prospector 1 2
F&G, JU2000E
400 ft
Tulip
December - 2018
April - 2019
Netherlands
Committed, with option to extend
|
Norve
|
PPL Pacific Class 400
|
400 ft
|
2011
|
BW Energy Dussafu
|
January - 2018
|
August - 2018
|
Gabon
|
Operating
|
Perenco
|
August - 2018
|
February - 2019
|
Gabon / Cameroon
|
Committed
|
(undisclosed)
|
July -2019
|
April - 2020
|
(undisclosed)
|
LOI
Standard Jack-Ups
|
C20051
|
CFEM T-2005-C
|
360 ft
|
1982
|
Perenco
|
April - 2018
|
August - 2018
|
United Kingdom
|
Contract concluded
|
Total
|
September - 2018
|
November - 2018
|
Netherlands
|
Commited, with options to extend
|
L1112
|
Levingston 111-C
|
300 ft
|
1981
|
ONGC 3
|
October - 2015
|
October - 2018
|
India
|
Operating
|
Dhabi II
|
Baker Marine BMC-150 ILC
|
150 ft
|
1981
|
NDC (ADOC)
|
April - 2017
|
July - 2019
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Operating
|
B152
|
Baker Marine BMC-150 ILC
|
150 ft
|
1982
|
NDC (ADOC)
|
April - 2017
|
November - 2019
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Operating
|
B391
|
Baker Marine Europe Class
|
250 ft
|
1981
|
Spirit Energy
|
March - 2018
|
December - 2019
|
United Kingdom
|
Operating with option to extend
Semi-Submersible
Offshore Company (IDC) SCP III M2
TAQA
Operating with option to extend
