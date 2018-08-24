Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Borr Drilling Ltd    BDRILL   BMG1466R1088

BORR DRILLING LTD (BDRILL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/23 04:25:02 pm
36.4 NOK   +2.25%
01:12aBORR DRILLING : Fleet Status Report – August 2018
PU
08/23BORR DRILLING : BDRILL) - Annual General Meeting 2018
AQ
08/23BORR DRILLING : BDRILL) - Q2 2018 Presentation
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Borr Drilling : Fleet Status Report – August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 01:12am CEST

Investor Enquiries:rmlundetrae@borrdrilling.com

Operational HQ

Borr Drilling Management DMCC 28th Floor, Reef Tower,

Cluster O, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Post Box - 36913, Dubai - UAE +971 4 4487501

Financial HQ

Borr Drilling Management AS Klingenberggata 4

0160 Oslo - Norway +47 22 48 3000

Borr Drilling

Fleet Status Report - 23rd August 2018

Rig Name

Rig Design

Rig Water Depth (ft)Year Built

Customer / Status

Contract StartContract End

Location

Comments

Premium Jack-Ups

Balder

Galar

Gerd

Gersemi

Grid

Groa

GunnlodF&G, JU 2000

PPL Pacific Class 400

PPL Pacific Class 400

PPL Pacific Class 400

PPL Pacific Class 400

PPL Pacific Class 400

PPL Pacific Class 400

Idun

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

Odin

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

2003

Available

400 ft

2017

Cameroon

Available

400 ft

2018

Available

400 ft

2018

Available

400 ft

2018

Available

400 ft

2018

Available

400 ft

2018

Available

350 ft

2013

Available

350 ft

2013

Available

Singapore

Singapore

Singapore

Singapore

Singapore

Singapore

Singapore

SingaporeWarm Stacked

Warm Stacked

Warm Stacked

Warm Stacked

Warm Stacked

Warm Stacked

Warm Stacked

Warm Stacked

Warm StackedRan 2

KFELS Super A

400 ft

2013

Available

Netherlands

Warm Stacked

Frigg 2

Prospector 5 2

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

KFELS Super A

F&G, JU2000E

400 ft

2018

Available

Singapore

400 ft

2018

Available

SingaporeWarm Stacked

350 ft

2013

Chevron 1

400 ft

2013

October - 2018

Total

400 ftDecember - 2017

2014 2013

Nexen

Oranje-Nassau Energie

August - 2018

December - 2018

February - 2019

Thailand

Nigeria

United Kingdom

Warm StackedOperating

Operating with option to extend

Operating

February - 2018

August - 2018

Netherlands

Contract concluded

Prospector 1 2

F&G, JU2000E

400 ft

Tulip

December - 2018

April - 2019

Netherlands

Committed, with option to extend

Norve

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2011

BW Energy Dussafu

January - 2018

August - 2018

Gabon

Operating

Perenco

August - 2018

February - 2019

Gabon / Cameroon

Committed

(undisclosed)

July -2019

April - 2020

(undisclosed)

LOI

Standard Jack-Ups

C20051

CFEM T-2005-C

360 ft

1982

Perenco

April - 2018

August - 2018

United Kingdom

Contract concluded

Total

September - 2018

November - 2018

Netherlands

Commited, with options to extend

L1112

Levingston 111-C

300 ft

1981

ONGC 3

October - 2015

October - 2018

India

Operating

Dhabi II

Baker Marine BMC-150 ILC

150 ft

1981

NDC (ADOC)

April - 2017

July - 2019

United Arab Emirates

Operating

B152

Baker Marine BMC-150 ILC

150 ft

1982

NDC (ADOC)

April - 2017

November - 2019

United Arab Emirates

Operating

B391

Baker Marine Europe Class

250 ft

1981

Spirit Energy

March - 2018

December - 2019

United Kingdom

Operating with option to extend

Semi-Submersible

MSS1

Offshore Company (IDC) SCP III M2

1500 ft

1979

TAQA

March - 2018

September - 2019

United Kingdom

Operating with option to extend

Borr Drilling - Fleet Status Report - August 2018

Borr Drilling

Fleet Status Report - 23rd August 2018

Rig Name

Rig Design

Rig Water Depth (ft)Year Built

Customer / Status

Contract StartContract End

Location

Comments

Jack-Ups Under Construction

Gyme

Natt

Njord

Heimdal (B360)

Hild (B358)

Huldra (B380)PPL Pacific Class 400

PPL Pacific Class 400

PPL Pacific Class 400

KFELS Mod V

KFELS Mod V

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

KFELS Mod V

Tivar

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

400 ft

400 ft

400 ftUnder Construction

Under Construction

Under Construction

Under ConstructionPPL shipyard, Singapore

PPL shipyard, Singapore

PPL shipyard, Singapore

KFELS shipyard, SingaporeRig Delivery in September - 2018

Rig Delivery in October - 2018

Rig Delivery in January - 2019

Rig Delivery in October - 2019

Under Construction

400 ft

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in January - 2020

Rig Delivery in April - 2020

Rig Delivery in July - 2020

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in July - 2020

Heidrun (B381)

KFELS Mod V

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in October - 2020

Vale

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in October - 2020

Var

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in December - 2020

Cold Stacked Jack-Ups

Atla

F&G, JU 2000

Baug 2

F&G, Mod VI Universe Class

Eir 2

F&G, Mod VI Universe Class

  • 1 - Rig is operating under a modified BBC via Transocean until end of current contract.

  • 2 - HD/HE Capability.

  • 3 - Rig is operating under a modified BBC via Dynamic Drilling until end of contract.

400 ft

2003 1991 1999

394 ft

394 ftUnited Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United KingdomNot Marketed

Not Marketed

Forward Looking Statements:

The statements described in this status report that are not historical facts are "Forward Looking Statements".

Forward Looking Statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. No assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these Forward-Looking Statements will prove to be correct. Actual results could differ materially from expectations expressed in, or implied by, the Forward-Looking Statements if one or more of the underlying assumptions or expectations proves to be inaccurate or is unrealised. These include, but are not limited to, changes to commencement dates, contract duration, earned day rates, locations and other contractual terms; risks relating to the delivery of drilling rigs under construction; sale and purchase of drilling units; oil and gas prices; and risks associated with international operations generally.

No Forward-Looking Statement contained in herein or expressed elsewhere should be relied upon as predicting future events.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Operating / Committed

Available

Cold Stack

Under Construction

Premium Jack-Ups

29

5

12

1

11

Standard Jack-Ups

7

5

2

Total Jack-Ups

36

Semi - Submersible

1

1

Total Fleet

37

11

12

3

11

Borr Drilling - Fleet Status Report - August 2018

Borr Drilling

Fleet Status Report - 23rd August 2018

Rig Name

Location

Premium Jack-Ups

Balder

Cameroon

Available - Warm Stacked

Galar

Singapore

Available - Warm Stacked

Gerd

Singapore

Available - Warm Stacked

Gersemi

Singapore

Available - Warm Stacked

Grid

Singapore

Available - Warm Stacked

Groa

Singapore

Available - Warm Stacked

Gunnlod

Singapore

Available - Warm Stacked

Idun

Singapore

Available - Warm Stacked

Odin

Singapore

Available - Warm Stacked

Ran 2

Netherlands

Available - Warm Stacked

Saga

Singapore

Available - Warm Stacked

Skald

Singapore

Available - Warm Stacked

Mist

Thailand

Chevron 1

Frigg 2

Nigeria

Total

Options up to one year

Prospector 5 2

Netherlands

Available - Warm Stacked

Prospector 1 2

United Kingdom

Oranje-Nassau Energie

Norve

Gabon / Cameroon

BW Energy Dussafu

C20051

United Kingdom

Perenco

L1112

India

Dhabi II

United Arab Emirates

B152

United Arab Emirates

B391

United Kingdom

MSS1

United Kingdom

Borr Drilling - Fleet Status Report - August 2018

Borr Drilling

Fleet Status Report - 23rd August 2018

Gyme

PPL shipyard, SingaporeRig Delivery in September - 2018

Natt

PPL shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in October - 2018

Njord

PPL shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in January - 2019

Heimdal (B360)

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in October - 2019

Hermod (B361)

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in January - 2020

Hild (B358)

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in April - 2020

Huldra (B380)

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in July - 2020

Tivar

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in July - 2020

Heidrun (B381)

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in October - 2020

Vale

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in October - 2020

Var

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in December - 2020

Cold Stacked Jack-Ups

Contract

Option

Available

Under Construction

  • 1 - Rig is operating under a modified BBC via Transocean until end of current contract.

  • 2 - HD/HE Capability.

  • 3 - Rig is operating under a modified BBC via Dynamic Drilling until end of contract.

Forward Looking Statements:

The statements described in this status report that are not historical facts are "Forward Looking Statements".

Forward Looking Statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. No assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these Forward Looking Statements will prove to be correct. Actual results could differ materially from expectations expressed in, or implied by, the Forward Looking Statements if one or more of the underlying assumptions or expectations proves to be inaccurate or is unrealised. These include, but are not limited to, changes to commencement dates, contract duration, earned day rates, locations and other contractual terms; risks relating to the delivery of drilling rigs under construction; sale and purchase of drilling units; oil and gas prices; and risks associated with international operations generally.

No Forward Looking Statement contained in herein or expressed elsewhere should be relied upon as predicting future events.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise any Forward Looking Statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Borr Drilling - Fleet Status Report - August 2018

Disclaimer

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 23:11:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BORR DRILLING LTD
01:12aBORR DRILLING : Fleet Status Report – August 2018
PU
08/23BORR DRILLING : BDRILL) - Annual General Meeting 2018
AQ
08/23BORR DRILLING : BDRILL) - Q2 2018 Presentation
AQ
08/23BORR DRILLING : BDRILL) Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
08/22BORR DRILLING : Invitation to Q2 2018 results webcast and conference call
AQ
08/16BORR DRILLING : BDRILL) – Invitation to Q2 2018 results webcast and confer..
PU
08/16BORR DRILLING : BDRILL) - Invitation to Q2 2018 results webcast and conference c..
AQ
08/14BORR DRILLING : BDRILL) – Share option plan
PU
07/09BORR DRILLING : BDRILL) - Share option plan
AQ
06/26DISCLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDINGS : Borr Drilling Ltd
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23BORR DRILLING LTD 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/14BORR DRILLING : A Market Leader In Modern Jack-Up Rigs With Long-Term Growth Vis.. 
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 1 493 M
EBIT 2018 -919 M
Net income 2018 -1 116 M
Debt 2018 5 650 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 16,2x
EV / Sales 2019 6,19x
Capitalization 18 501 M
Chart BORR DRILLING LTD
Duration : Period :
Borr Drilling Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORR DRILLING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 45,8  NOK
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Svend Anton Maier Chief Executive Officer
Tor Olav Trøim Chairman
Rune Magnus Lundetræ Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Fredrik Halvorsen Director
Patrick Schorn Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORR DRILLING LTD2.89%2 212
HELMERICH & PAYNE-0.45%7 011
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED0.09%6 147
TRANSOCEAN LTD6.09%5 233
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP-26.59%4 573
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-23.03%3 897
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.