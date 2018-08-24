Borr Drilling : Fleet Status Report – August 2018

Investor Enquiries:rmlundetrae@borrdrilling.com

Operational HQ

Borr Drilling Management DMCC 28th Floor, Reef Tower,

Cluster O, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Post Box - 36913, Dubai - UAE +971 4 4487501

Financial HQ

Borr Drilling Management AS Klingenberggata 4

0160 Oslo - Norway +47 22 48 3000

Borr Drilling

Fleet Status Report - 23rd August 2018

Rig Name

Rig Design

Rig Water Depth (ft)Year Built

Customer / Status

Contract StartContract End

Location

Comments

Premium Jack-Ups

Balder

Galar

Gerd

Gersemi

Grid

Groa

GunnlodF&G, JU 2000

PPL Pacific Class 400

PPL Pacific Class 400

PPL Pacific Class 400

PPL Pacific Class 400

PPL Pacific Class 400

PPL Pacific Class 400

Idun

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

Odin

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

2003

Available

400 ft

2017

Cameroon

Available

400 ft

2018

Available

400 ft

2018

Available

400 ft

2018

Available

400 ft

2018

Available

400 ft

2018

Available

350 ft

2013

Available

350 ft

2013

Available

Singapore

Singapore

Singapore

Singapore

Singapore

Singapore

Singapore

SingaporeWarm Stacked

Warm Stacked

Warm Stacked

Warm Stacked

Warm Stacked

Warm Stacked

Warm Stacked

Warm Stacked

Warm StackedRan 2 KFELS Super A 400 ft 2013 Available Netherlands Warm Stacked

Frigg 2

Prospector 5 2

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

KFELS Super A

F&G, JU2000E

400 ft

2018

Available

Singapore

400 ft

2018

Available

SingaporeWarm Stacked

350 ft

2013

Chevron 1

400 ft

2013

October - 2018

Total

400 ftDecember - 2017

2014 2013

Nexen

Oranje-Nassau Energie

August - 2018

December - 2018

February - 2019

Thailand

Nigeria

United Kingdom

Warm StackedOperating

Operating with option to extend

Operating

February - 2018

August - 2018

Netherlands

Contract concluded

Prospector 1 2

F&G, JU2000E

400 ft

Tulip

December - 2018

April - 2019

Netherlands

Committed, with option to extend

Norve PPL Pacific Class 400 400 ft 2011 BW Energy Dussafu January - 2018 August - 2018 Gabon Operating Perenco August - 2018 February - 2019 Gabon / Cameroon Committed (undisclosed) July -2019 April - 2020 (undisclosed) LOI Standard Jack-Ups

C20051 CFEM T-2005-C 360 ft 1982 Perenco April - 2018 August - 2018 United Kingdom Contract concluded Total September - 2018 November - 2018 Netherlands Commited, with options to extend L1112 Levingston 111-C 300 ft 1981 ONGC 3 October - 2015 October - 2018 India Operating Dhabi II Baker Marine BMC-150 ILC 150 ft 1981 NDC (ADOC) April - 2017 July - 2019 United Arab Emirates Operating B152 Baker Marine BMC-150 ILC 150 ft 1982 NDC (ADOC) April - 2017 November - 2019 United Arab Emirates Operating B391 Baker Marine Europe Class 250 ft 1981 Spirit Energy March - 2018 December - 2019 United Kingdom Operating with option to extend Semi-Submersible

MSS1

Offshore Company (IDC) SCP III M2

1500 ft

1979

TAQA

March - 2018

September - 2019

United Kingdom

Operating with option to extend

Jack-Ups Under Construction

Gyme

Natt

Njord

Heimdal (B360)

Hild (B358)

Huldra (B380)PPL Pacific Class 400

PPL Pacific Class 400

PPL Pacific Class 400

KFELS Mod V

KFELS Mod V

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

KFELS Mod V

Tivar

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

400 ft

400 ft

400 ftUnder Construction

Under Construction

Under Construction

Under ConstructionPPL shipyard, Singapore

PPL shipyard, Singapore

PPL shipyard, Singapore

KFELS shipyard, SingaporeRig Delivery in September - 2018

Rig Delivery in October - 2018

Rig Delivery in January - 2019

Rig Delivery in October - 2019

Under Construction

400 ft

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in January - 2020

Rig Delivery in April - 2020

Rig Delivery in July - 2020

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in July - 2020

Heidrun (B381) KFELS Mod V 400 ft Under Construction KFELS shipyard, Singapore Rig Delivery in October - 2020 Vale KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class 400 ft Under Construction KFELS shipyard, Singapore Rig Delivery in October - 2020 Var KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class 400 ft Under Construction KFELS shipyard, Singapore Rig Delivery in December - 2020 Cold Stacked Jack-Ups

Atla

F&G, JU 2000

Baug 2

F&G, Mod VI Universe Class

Eir 2

F&G, Mod VI Universe Class

1 - Rig is operating under a modified BBC via Transocean until end of current contract.

2 - HD/HE Capability.

3 - Rig is operating under a modified BBC via Dynamic Drilling until end of contract.

400 ft

2003 1991 1999

394 ft

394 ftUnited Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United KingdomNot Marketed

Not Marketed

Forward Looking Statements:

The statements described in this status report that are not historical facts are "Forward Looking Statements".

Forward Looking Statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. No assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these Forward-Looking Statements will prove to be correct. Actual results could differ materially from expectations expressed in, or implied by, the Forward-Looking Statements if one or more of the underlying assumptions or expectations proves to be inaccurate or is unrealised. These include, but are not limited to, changes to commencement dates, contract duration, earned day rates, locations and other contractual terms; risks relating to the delivery of drilling rigs under construction; sale and purchase of drilling units; oil and gas prices; and risks associated with international operations generally.

No Forward-Looking Statement contained in herein or expressed elsewhere should be relied upon as predicting future events.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Operating / Committed Available Cold Stack Under Construction

Premium Jack-Ups 29 5 12 1 11 Standard Jack-Ups 7 5 2 Total Jack-Ups 36

Semi - Submersible 1 1 Total Fleet 37 11 12 3 11

Gyme

PPL shipyard, SingaporeRig Delivery in September - 2018

Natt

PPL shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in October - 2018

Njord

PPL shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in January - 2019

Heimdal (B360)

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in October - 2019

Hermod (B361)

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in January - 2020

Hild (B358)

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in April - 2020

Huldra (B380)

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in July - 2020

Tivar

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in July - 2020

Heidrun (B381)

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in October - 2020

Vale

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in October - 2020

Var

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in December - 2020

Cold Stacked Jack-Ups

Contract

Option

Available

Under Construction

1 - Rig is operating under a modified BBC via Transocean until end of current contract.

2 - HD/HE Capability.

3 - Rig is operating under a modified BBC via Dynamic Drilling until end of contract.

