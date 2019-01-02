Borr Drilling : Fleet Status Report – January 2019

Investor Enquiries:rmlundetrae@borrdrilling.com
Borr Drilling
Fleet Status Report - 2nd January 2019
New Contracts / Extensions / Ammendments
Odin:
Frigg:
• Exercised Option: January 2019 to October 2019, Total, Nigeria
• Assignment: April 2019 to October 2019, Shell, Nigeria
C20051:
MSS1:
Letters of Intent / Negotiations
Prospector 5:
C20051:
This summary is provided as a courtesy and is not intended to replace a detailed review of the Fleet Status Report. This summary contains information on letters of intent/award and advanced negotiations. Letters of intent/award or advanced negotiations may not result in an actual drilling contract.
Forward Looking Statements:
The statements described in this status report that are not historical facts are "Forward Looking Statements".
Forward Looking Statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. No assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these Forward-Looking Statements will prove to be correct. Actual results could differ materially from expectations expressed in, or implied by, the Forward-Looking Statements if one or more of the underlying assumptions or expectations proves to be inaccurate or is unrealised. These include, but are not limited to, changes to commencement dates, contract duration, earned day rates, locations and other contractual terms; risks relating to the delivery of drilling rigs under construction; sale and purchase of drilling units; oil and gas prices; and risks associated with international operations generally.
No Forward-Looking Statement contained in herein or expressed elsewhere should be relied upon as predicting future events.
We undertake no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.
Borr Drilling - Fleet Status Report - January 2019
Fleet Status Report - 2nd January 2019
Rig Design
Rig Water Depth (ft)Year Built
Contract End
Location
Comments
Premium Jack-Ups
Galar
Gersemi
Grid
Gunnlod
Idun
Saga
Skald
Mist
OdinFrigg 1
Prospector 5 1
PPL Pacific Class 400
PPL Pacific Class 400
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
KFELS Super A
F&G, JU2000E
Gerd
PPL Pacific Class 400
Groa
Ran 1
400 ft
2018
400 ft
2018
350 ft
2013
400 ft
2018
350 ft
2013
400 ft
400 ft
2013 2014 2013
400 ft
400 ft
2018
2018
KFELS Super A
400 ft
2013
Natt
PPL Pacific Class 400
Available
Available
Available
Available
Available
Undisclosed
Total
Shell (via Assignment)
Nexen
Tulip
Available
Exxon
Available
Exxon
Available
Spirit EnergyNovember - 2018
December - 2018
March - 2019
January - 2019
April - 2019
August - 2018
September - 2018
March - 2019
September - 2018
April / May - 2019
September - 2018
April - 2019
February - 2019
February - 2019
November - 2019
March - 2019
October - 2019
February - 2019
May - 2019
March - 2019
March - 2021
April - 2019
April / May - 2021
April - 2019
March - 2020
Perenco
RoyalGate Energy
BW Energy Dussafu
September - 2018
May - 2019
July -2019
Singapore
Singapore
Singapore
Singapore
Singapore
Mexico
Nigeria
Nigeria
United Kingdom
Singapore
Nigeria
Netherlands
United Kingdom
April - 2019
June -2019
April - 2020
Available
400 ft
2018
First E&P
October - 2018
March / April - 2019
March - 2019
March / April - 2021
Gabon
Equatorial Guinea
Gabon
SingaporeNigeriaWarm Stacked
Warm Stacked
Warm Stacked
Warm Stacked
Warm Stacked
Operating
Activation and Mobilization
Committed
Commited
Committed with option to extend
Operating
Operating with option to extend
Activation and Mobilization
Committed with option to extend
Activation and Mobilization
Committed with option to extend
Activation and Mobilization
Committed
Operating
Committed
Committed
Activation and MobilizationCommitted with option to extend
Standard Jack-Ups
|
C20051
|
CFEM T-2005-C
|
360 ft
|
1982
|
Total
|
September - 2018
|
February - 2019
|
Netherlands
|
Operating
|
Dhabi II
|
Baker Marine BMC-150 ILC
|
150 ft
|
1981
|
NDC (ADOC)
|
April - 2017
|
July - 2019
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Operating
|
B152
|
Baker Marine BMC-150 ILC
|
150 ft
|
1982
|
NDC (ADOC)
|
April - 2017
|
November - 2019
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Operating
|
B391
|
Baker Marine Europe Class
|
250 ft
|
1981
|
Spirit Energy
|
March - 2018
|
December - 2019
|
United Kingdom
|
Operating with option to extend
Semi-Submersible
Offshore Company (IDC) SCP III M2
TAQA
November - 2019
Operating with option to extend
Fleet Status Report - 2nd January 2019
Rig Design
Rig Water Depth (ft)Year Built
Contract End
Location
Comments
Jack-Ups Under Construction
Njord
Hild
Hermod
Tivar
HeidrunPPL Pacific Class 400
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
KFELS Mod V
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
Vale
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
Var
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
400 ft
Under Construction
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
400 ft
Under Construction
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
400 ft
Under Construction
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
400 ft
Under Construction
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
KFELS shipyard, SingaporeRig Delivery in January - 2019
Rig Delivery in October - 2019
Rig Delivery in January - 2020
Rig Delivery in April - 2020
Rig Delivery in July - 2020
Rig Delivery in July - 2020
Rig Delivery in October - 2020
Rig Delivery in October - 2020
Rig Delivery in December - 2020
Cold Stacked Jack-Ups
Atla
Balder
Eir 1
F&G, JU 2000
F&G, Mod VI Universe Class
F&G, Mod VI Universe Class
400 ft
394 ft
2003 2003 1991 1999
Cameroon
United KingdomNot Marketed
Not Marketed
1 - HD/HE Capability.
|
Operating / Committed
|
Available
|
Cold Stack
|
Under Construction
9
|
Premium Jack-Ups
|
29
|
10
|
8
|
2
|
Standard Jack-Ups
|
6
|
4
|
2
|
Total Jack-Ups
|
35
|
Semi - Submersible
|
1
|
1
|
9
|
Total Fleet
|
36
|
15
|
8
|
4
Grid
Gunnlod
Idun
Saga
Skald
Mist
Odin
Prospector 5 1
Singapore
Singapore
Singapore
SingaporeAvailable - Warm StackedAvailable - Warm StackedAvailable - Warm Stacked
Available - Warm Stacked
Available - Warm StackedAvailable - Warm Stacked
Gerd
Activation & Mobilization
Singapore / Nigeria
UnderExxon
2 x 1 Year Optional Period
