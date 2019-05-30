Borr Drilling : Fleet Status Report – June 2019

Log in
BORR DRILLING LTD

(BDRILL)
05/29 10:25:27 am
17.6 NOK   +1.91%
01:24pBORR DRILLING : Fleet Status Report – June 2019
PU
11:03aBORR DRILLING : Announces Results for the First Quarter 2019
AQ
05/29BORR DRILLING : Q1 2019 Presentation
PU
Fleet Status Report – June 2019

05/30/2019

Fleet Status

Report

29th May 2019

Headquarters

Borr Drilling Management DMCC

28th Floor, Reef Tower,

Cluster O, Jumeirah Lake Towers,

Post Box - 36913, Dubai - UAE

Client Enquiries: marketing@borrdrilling.com

Investor Enquiries: rmlundetrae@borrdrilling.com

Borr Drilling

Fleet Status Report - 29th May 2019

New Contracts / Extensions / Amendments

C20051

• Sold for Non-Drillig activities.

Baug

• Sold for Non-Drillig activities.

Eir

• Asset under sales agreement subject to conditions.

Letters of Intent / Negotiations

This summary is provided as a courtesy and is not intended to replace a detailed review of the Fleet Status Report. This summary contains information on letters of intent/award and advanced negotiations. Letters of intent/award or advanced negotiations may not result in an actual drilling contract.

Forward Looking Statements:

The statements described in this status report that are not historical facts are "Forward Looking Statements".

Forward Looking Statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. No assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these Forward- Looking Statements will prove to be correct. Actual results could differ materially from expectations expressed in, or implied by, the Forward-Looking Statements if one or more of the underlying assumptions or expectations proves to be inaccurate or is unrealised. These include, but are not limited to, changes to commencement dates, contract duration, earned day rates, locations and other contractual terms; risks relating to the delivery of drilling rigs under construction; sale and purchase of drilling units; oil and gas prices; and risks associated with international operations generally.

No Forward-Looking Statement contained in herein or expressed elsewhere should be relied upon as predicting future events.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Borr Drilling - Fleet Status Report -May 2019

Borr Drilling

Fleet Status Report - 29th May 2019

Rig Name

Rig Design

Rig Water

Year Built

Customer / Status

Contract Start

Contract End

Location

Comments

Depth (ft)

Premium Jack-Ups

Idun

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

350 ft

2013

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Galar

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2017

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Gunnlod

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Gyme

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Njord

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2019

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Saga

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

2018

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Skald

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

2018

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Thor

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

2019

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Available

March - 2019

May - 2019

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Mist

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

350 ft

2013

Vestigo Petroleum

May - 2019

November - 2019

Malaysia

Commited

Available

March - 2019

June - 2019

Singapore

Activation and Mobilization

Gersemi

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

Committed

PEMEX

June - 2019

December - 2020

Mexico

Available

March - 2019

June - 2019

Singapore

Activation and Mobilization

Grid

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

Committed

PEMEX

June - 2019

December - 2020

Mexico

Odin

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

350 ft

2013

PanAmerican

April - 2019

December - 2019

Mexico

Operating

Frigg 1

Total

January - 2019

June - 2019

Nigeria

Operating

KFELS Super A

400 ft

2013

Shell (via Assignment)

June - 2019

October - 2019

Nigeria

Committed with option to extend

Prospector 1 1

F&G, JU2000E

400 ft

2013

Tulip

December - 2018

July - 2019

Netherlands

Operating with option to extend

Prospector 5 1

Available

February - 2019

May - 2019

United Kingdom

Warm Stacked

F&G, JU2000E

400 ft

2014

Neptune

May - 2019

October - 2019

Netherlands

Operating

Gerd

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

Exxon

April - 2019

April - 2021

Nigeria

Operating with option to extend

Groa

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

Exxon

May - 2019

May - 2021

Nigeria

Operating with option to extend

Ran 1

KFELS Super A

400 ft

2013

Spirit Energy

April - 2019

March - 2020

United Kingdom

Operating

Available

April - 2019

June - 2019

Gabon / Cameron

Warm Stacked

Norve

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2011

BW Energy Dussafu

June -2019

April - 2020

Gabon

Committed

Natt

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

First E&P

April - 2019

April - 2021

Nigeria

Operating with option to extend

Standard Jack-Ups

Dhabi II

Baker Marine BMC-150 ILC

150 ft

1981

NDC (ADOC)

April - 2017

July - 2019

United Arab Emirates

Operating

B152

Baker Marine BMC-150 ILC

150 ft

1982

NDC (ADOC)

April - 2017

November - 2019

United Arab Emirates

Operating

B391

Baker Marine Europe Class

250 ft

1981

Spirit Energy

March - 2018

December - 2019

United Kingdom

Operating with option to extend

Borr Drilling - Fleet Status Report -May 2019

Borr Drilling

Fleet Status Report - 29th May 2019

Rig Name

Rig Design

Rig Water

Year Built

Customer / Status

Contract Start

Contract End

Location

Comments

Depth (ft)

Semi-Submersible

MSS1

Offshore Company (IDC) SCP III M2

1500 ft

1979

TAQA

March - 2018

November - 2019

United Kingdom

Operating with option to extend

Jack-Ups Under Construction

Hild

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in October - 2019

Heimdal

KFELS Mod V

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in January - 2020

Hermod

KFELS Mod V

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in April - 2020

Huldra

KFELS Mod V

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in July - 2020

Tivar

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in July - 2020

Heidrun

KFELS Mod V

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in October - 2020

Vale

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in October - 2020

Var

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in December - 2020

Cold Stacked Jack-Ups

Atla

F&G, JU 2000

400 ft

2003

United Arab Emirates

Balder

F&G, JU 2000

400 ft

2003

Cameroon

Eir 2

F&G, Mod VI Universe Class

394 ft

1999

United Kingdom

Not Marketed

1 - HD/HE Capability.

2 - Asset under sales agreement subject to conditions

Forward Looking Statements:

The statements described in this status report that are not historical facts are "Forward Looking Statements".

Forward Looking Statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. No assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these Forward-Looking Statements will prove to be correct. Actual results could differ materially from expectations expressed in, or implied by, the Forward-Looking Statements if one or more of the underlying assumptions or expectations proves to be inaccurate or is unrealised. These include, but are not limited to, changes to commencement dates, contract duration, earned day rates, locations and other contractual terms; risks relating to the delivery of drilling rigs under construction; sale and purchase of drilling units; oil and gas prices; and risks associated with international operations generally.

No Forward-Looking Statement contained in herein or expressed elsewhere should be relied upon as predicting future events.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Premium Jack-Ups

Standard Jack-Ups

Total Jack-Ups

Semi - Submersible

Total Fleet

Operating / Committed

30

12

4

3

34

1

1

35

16

Available

Cold Stack

Under Construction

8

2

8

1

2

8

3

8

Borr Drilling - Fleet Status Report -May 2019

Borr Drilling

Fleet Status Report - 29th May 2019

Rig Name

Location

2019

2020

2021

2022

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Premium Jack-Ups

Idun

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Galar

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Gunnlod

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Gyme

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Njord

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Saga

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Skald

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Thor

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Mist

Singapore / Malaysia

Vestigo Petroleum

Option

Gersemi

Singapore

Mobilization

PEMEX

Grid

Singapore

Mobilization

PEMEX

Odin

Mexico

Mobilization

PanAmerican

Frigg 1

Nigeria

Total

Shell (via Assignment)

Option

Prospector 1 1

Netherlands

Tulip

Prospector 5 1

Netherlands

Neptune

Gerd

Nigeria

Mobilization

Exxon

2 x 1 Year Optional Period

Groa

Nigeria

Activation & Mobilization

Exxon

2 x 1 Year Optional Period

Ran 1

United Kingdom

Activation & Mobiliza t

i Spirit Energy

Norve

Gabon / Cameron

Perenco

BW Energy Dussafu

Natt

Nigeria

Mobilization

First E&P

1 Year Optional Period

Standard Jack-Ups

Dhabi II

United Arab Emirates

NDC (ADOC)

B152

United Arab Emirates

NDC (ADOC)

B391

United Kingdom

Spirit Energy

Up to 13 option wells (425 days)

Semi-Submersible

MSS1

United Kingdom

TAQA

Up to 5 option wells (375 days)

Borr Drilling - Fleet Status Report -May 2019

Fleet Status Report - 29th May 2019

Disclaimer

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
