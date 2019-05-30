Borr Drilling : Fleet Status Report – June 2019

• Asset under sales agreement subject to conditions.
Letters of Intent / Negotiations
This summary is provided as a courtesy and is not intended to replace a detailed review of the Fleet Status Report. This summary contains information on letters of intent/award and advanced negotiations. Letters of intent/award or advanced negotiations may not result in an actual drilling contract.
Forward Looking Statements:
The statements described in this status report that are not historical facts are "Forward Looking Statements".
Forward Looking Statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. No assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these Forward- Looking Statements will prove to be correct. Actual results could differ materially from expectations expressed in, or implied by, the Forward-Looking Statements if one or more of the underlying assumptions or expectations proves to be inaccurate or is unrealised. These include, but are not limited to, changes to commencement dates, contract duration, earned day rates, locations and other contractual terms; risks relating to the delivery of drilling rigs under construction; sale and purchase of drilling units; oil and gas prices; and risks associated with international operations generally.
No Forward-Looking Statement contained in herein or expressed elsewhere should be relied upon as predicting future events.
We undertake no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.
Borr Drilling - Fleet Status Report -May 2019
Borr Drilling
Fleet Status Report - 29th May 2019
Rig Name
Rig Design
Rig Water
Year Built
Customer / Status
Contract Start
Contract End
Location
Comments
Depth (ft)
Premium Jack-Ups
Idun
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
350 ft
2013
Available
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Galar
PPL Pacific Class 400
400 ft
2017
Available
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Gunnlod
PPL Pacific Class 400
400 ft
2018
Available
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Gyme
PPL Pacific Class 400
400 ft
2018
Available
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Njord
PPL Pacific Class 400
400 ft
2019
Available
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Saga
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
400 ft
2018
Available
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Skald
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
400 ft
2018
Available
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Thor
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
400 ft
2019
Available
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Available
March - 2019
May - 2019
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Mist
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
350 ft
2013
Vestigo Petroleum
May - 2019
November - 2019
Malaysia
Commited
Available
March - 2019
June - 2019
Singapore
Activation and Mobilization
Gersemi
PPL Pacific Class 400
400 ft
2018
Committed
PEMEX
June - 2019
December - 2020
Mexico
Available
March - 2019
June - 2019
Singapore
Activation and Mobilization
Grid
PPL Pacific Class 400
400 ft
2018
Committed
PEMEX
June - 2019
December - 2020
Mexico
Odin
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
350 ft
2013
PanAmerican
April - 2019
December - 2019
Mexico
Operating
Frigg 1
Total
January - 2019
June - 2019
Nigeria
Operating
KFELS Super A
400 ft
2013
Shell (via Assignment)
June - 2019
October - 2019
Nigeria
Committed with option to extend
Prospector 1 1
F&G, JU2000E
400 ft
2013
Tulip
December - 2018
July - 2019
Netherlands
Operating with option to extend
Prospector 5 1
Available
February - 2019
May - 2019
United Kingdom
Warm Stacked
F&G, JU2000E
400 ft
2014
Neptune
May - 2019
October - 2019
Netherlands
Operating
Gerd
PPL Pacific Class 400
400 ft
2018
Exxon
April - 2019
April - 2021
Nigeria
Operating with option to extend
Groa
PPL Pacific Class 400
400 ft
2018
Exxon
May - 2019
May - 2021
Nigeria
Operating with option to extend
Ran 1
KFELS Super A
400 ft
2013
Spirit Energy
April - 2019
March - 2020
United Kingdom
Operating
Available
April - 2019
June - 2019
Gabon / Cameron
Warm Stacked
Norve
PPL Pacific Class 400
400 ft
2011
BW Energy Dussafu
June -2019
April - 2020
Gabon
Committed
Natt
PPL Pacific Class 400
400 ft
2018
First E&P
April - 2019
April - 2021
Nigeria
Operating with option to extend
Standard Jack-Ups
Dhabi II
Baker Marine BMC-150 ILC
150 ft
1981
NDC (ADOC)
April - 2017
July - 2019
United Arab Emirates
Operating
B152
Baker Marine BMC-150 ILC
150 ft
1982
NDC (ADOC)
April - 2017
November - 2019
United Arab Emirates
Operating
B391
Baker Marine Europe Class
250 ft
1981
Spirit Energy
March - 2018
December - 2019
United Kingdom
Operating with option to extend
Rig Name
Rig Design
Rig Water
Year Built
Customer / Status
Contract Start
Contract End
Location
Comments
Depth (ft)
Semi-Submersible
MSS1
Offshore Company (IDC) SCP III M2
1500 ft
1979
TAQA
March - 2018
November - 2019
United Kingdom
Operating with option to extend
Jack-Ups Under Construction
Hild
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
400 ft
Under Construction
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
Rig Delivery in October - 2019
Heimdal
KFELS Mod V
400 ft
Under Construction
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
Rig Delivery in January - 2020
Hermod
KFELS Mod V
400 ft
Under Construction
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
Rig Delivery in April - 2020
Huldra
KFELS Mod V
400 ft
Under Construction
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
Rig Delivery in July - 2020
Tivar
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
400 ft
Under Construction
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
Rig Delivery in July - 2020
Heidrun
KFELS Mod V
400 ft
Under Construction
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
Rig Delivery in October - 2020
Vale
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
400 ft
Under Construction
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
Rig Delivery in October - 2020
Var
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
400 ft
Under Construction
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
Rig Delivery in December - 2020
Cold Stacked Jack-Ups
Atla
F&G, JU 2000
400 ft
2003
United Arab Emirates
Balder
F&G, JU 2000
400 ft
2003
Cameroon
Eir 2
F&G, Mod VI Universe Class
394 ft
1999
United Kingdom
Not Marketed
1 - HD/HE Capability.
2 - Asset under sales agreement subject to conditions
Premium Jack-Ups
Standard Jack-Ups
Total Jack-Ups
Semi - Submersible
Total Fleet
Operating / Committed
30
12
4
3
34
1
1
35
16
Available
Cold Stack
Under Construction
8
2
8
1
2
8
3
8
Borr Drilling - Fleet Status Report -May 2019
Rig Name
Location
2019
2020
2021
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Premium Jack-Ups
Idun
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Galar
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Gunnlod
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Gyme
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Njord
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Saga
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Skald
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Thor
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Mist
Singapore / Malaysia
Vestigo Petroleum
Option
Gersemi
Singapore
Mobilization
PEMEX
Grid
Singapore
Mobilization
PEMEX
Odin
Mexico
Mobilization
PanAmerican
Frigg 1
Nigeria
Total
Shell (via Assignment)
Option
Prospector 1 1
Netherlands
Tulip
Prospector 5 1
Netherlands
Neptune
Gerd
Nigeria
Mobilization
Exxon
2 x 1 Year Optional Period
Groa
Nigeria
Activation & Mobilization
Exxon
2 x 1 Year Optional Period
Ran 1
United Kingdom
Activation & Mobiliza t
i Spirit Energy
Norve
Gabon / Cameron
Perenco
BW Energy Dussafu
Natt
Nigeria
Mobilization
First E&P
1 Year Optional Period
Standard Jack-Ups
Dhabi II
United Arab Emirates
NDC (ADOC)
B152
United Arab Emirates
NDC (ADOC)
B391
United Kingdom
Spirit Energy
Up to 13 option wells (425 days)
Semi-Submersible
MSS1
United Kingdom
TAQA
Up to 5 option wells (375 days)
Borr Drilling - Fleet Status Report -May 2019
