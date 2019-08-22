Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Borr Drilling Ltd    BDRILL   BMG1466R1088

BORR DRILLING LTD

(BDRILL)
SummaryNewsRatingsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Borr Drilling : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 03:08am EDT

A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy, and associated information including the Company's Annual Report can be found on the Company's website at http://www.borrdrilling.com and attached to this press release. The notice and associated information will also be distributed to shareholders by normal distribution methods.

Hamilton, Bermuda
22 August 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Borr Drilling AGM Notice 2019 (https://mb.cision.com/Public/16983/2886291/8c882a496b5a5ab2.pdf)

Borr Drilling AGM Notice 2019

Disclaimer

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 07:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BORR DRILLING LTD
03:08aBORR DRILLING : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019
PU
03:08aBORR DRILLING : Paal Kibsgaard recommended as new Chairman of the Board
PU
02:41aBORR DRILLING : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019
AQ
02:41aBORR DRILLING : Paal Kibsgaard recommended as new Chairman of the Board
AQ
08/13BORR DRILLING : 2019 Annual General Meeting
AQ
08/12Cevian Capital says ABB shares could be worth over 35 CHF
RE
08/06BORR DRILLING : Contract Award for Premium Jack-up Rig in Mexico
PU
08/06BORR DRILLING : Contract Award for Premium Jack-up Rig in Mexico
AQ
08/02BORR DRILLING : Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option i..
PU
08/02BORR DRILLING : Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option i..
AQ
More news
Chart BORR DRILLING LTD
Duration : Period :
Borr Drilling Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Svend Anton Maier Chief Executive Officer
Tor Olav Trøim Chairman
Rune Magnus Lundetræ Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Fredrik Halvorsen Director
Patrick Schorn Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORR DRILLING LTD601
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED16.39%5 992
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP23.50%4 909
HELMERICH & PAYNE-18.09%4 264
TRANSOCEAN LTD-34.01%2 808
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-17.39%1 696
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group