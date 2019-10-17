Borregaard ASA: Investment in upgrade of caustic soda production facility

Borregaard has decided to invest NOK 207 million in the chloralkali plant at the Sarpsborg site in Norway. The investment includes a new electrolyser and rectifier, new facilities for the preparation of brine and tanks for intermediate storage of co-products for external sale. The project will be completed in 2021. The investment is mainly a replacement and modernisation of existing equipment. It will also give a certain increase in production through improved operational stability, reduced energy consumption and improved logistics for serving external customers.

Caustic soda is a strategic process chemical used mainly in the production of speciality cellulose and biobased vanillin. Borregaard's own production represents about two thirds of the total need at the Sarpsborg site, and the rest is purchased from external suppliers. The chloralkali plant in Sarpsborg was converted to membrane technology in 1997.

Sarpsborg, 17 October 2019

