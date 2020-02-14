Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Borregaard ASA    BRG   NO0010657505

BORREGAARD ASA

(BRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Borregaard ASA: Spanish lignin partner Sniace declares intention to apply for liquidation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 03:09am EST
Borregaard ASA: Spanish lignin partner Sniace declares intention to apply for liquidation
The Board of the Sniace Group, Borregaard's partner and supplier of lignin raw material to the jointly owned company LignoTech Ibérica, informed the Madrid Stock Exchange Commission yesterday of its intention to apply for liquidation of the company and its subsidiaries. According to the notice, this is a consequence of the fact that Sniace is unable to fulfil the agreement with its creditors from 2015, which ended the bankruptcy proceedings opened in 2013. Depending on the court decision on the request for liquidation an administrator will be appointed, who will then decide on the further steps. It is currently not known how this development will affect the operation of LignoTech Ibérica. Sarpsborg, 14 February 2020 Contact: Jørn Syvertsen, Director Investor Relations, +47 958 36 335 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Borregaard ASA published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 08:08:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BORREGAARD ASA
03:09aBORREGAARD ASA : Spanish lignin partner Sniace declares intention to apply for l..
PU
02/13BORREGAARD ASA : Share options issued
AQ
02/13BORREGAARD ASA : Stock options exercised, repurchase of own shares
AQ
02/13BORREGAARD ASA : Stock options exercised, repurchase of own shares
AQ
02/12BORREGAARD ASA : Mandatory notification of trade - stock options, primary inside..
AQ
02/12BORREGAARD ASA : Mandatory notification of trade - stock options, primary inside..
AQ
02/10BORREGAARD ASA : Trade subject to notification - shares for employees 2020
AQ
02/10BORREGAARD ASA : Trade subject to notification – shares for employees 2020
AQ
02/05BORREGAARD ASA : The Board of Directors' dividend proposal to Borregaard's Annua..
AQ
02/05BORREGAARD ASA : Key information related to the cash dividend
PU
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2020 5 236 M
EBIT 2020 755 M
Net income 2020 564 M
Debt 2020 1 362 M
Yield 2020 2,51%
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,21x
EV / Sales2021 2,07x
Capitalization 10 212 M
Chart BORREGAARD ASA
Duration : Period :
Borregaard ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORREGAARD ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 108,33  NOK
Last Close Price 102,50  NOK
Spread / Highest target 7,32%
Spread / Average Target 5,69%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Per Arthur Sørlie President & Chief Executive Officer
Jan Anders Oksum Chairman
Per Bjarne Lyngstad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristin Misund Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Terje Andersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORREGAARD ASA7.89%1 104
ECOLAB INC.7.29%59 684
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA1.17%41 133
GIVAUDAN9.04%31 135
SIKA AG1.70%26 782
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG2.67%15 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group