BORREGAARD ASA    BRG   NO0010657505

BORREGAARD ASA

(BRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Borregaard : All-time high EBITDA² of NOK 361 million in the 2nd quarter

07/16/2020 | 03:36am EDT
All-time high EBITDA² of NOK 361 million in the 2nd quarter

Borregaard's operating revenues increased to NOK 1,358 million (NOK 1,340 million)¹ in the 2nd quarter of 2020. EBITDA² reached an all-time high of NOK 361 million (NOK 283 million). BioMaterials and Fine Chemicals had improved results, whereas BioSolutions had a result in line with the same period last year.

BioSolutions had a significant reduction in raw material supply and hence lower sales volume, offset by an improved product mix and favourable currency effects. In BioMaterials, lower wood and energy costs, high production volume and positive currency effects more than compensated for a lower sales volume. For Fine Chemicals, sales of bioethanol to disinfectants was the main reason for the improved result. The total net currency impact on EBITDA was approximately NOK 30 million compared with the corresponding period in 2019.

During the 2nd quarter, effects related to the coronavirus situation started to materialise in sales and results. The discontinued raw material supply to LignoTech South Africa and reduced demand in some biopolymers sectors and certain cellulose grades all had a negative effect, while the increased sales of bioethanol to disinfectants contributed positively.

Other income and expenses were NOK -96 million (NOK -16 million) in the 2nd quarter, mainly due to impairment of assets and restructuring costs related to the mothballed operation in South Africa.

Profit before tax was NOK 133 million (NOK 140 million). Earnings per share were NOK 1.01 (NOK 1.22).

- We are pleased with the Group's strong performance and the way our organisation has handled a demanding period with significant disruptions for our operations, says President and CEO Per A. Sørlie.

Contacts: Director Investor Relations, Jørn Syvertsen, +47 958 36 335 SVP Organisation and Public Affairs, Dag Arthur Aasbø, +47 918 34 108

1. Figures in parentheses are for the corresponding period in the preceding year 2. Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and other income and expenses

Disclaimer

Borregaard ASA published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 07:35:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 5 097 M 547 M 547 M
Net income 2020 437 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
Net Debt 2020 1 846 M 198 M 198 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
Yield 2020 2,52%
Capitalization 9 670 M 1 040 M 1 038 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart BORREGAARD ASA
Duration : Period :
Borregaard ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORREGAARD ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 103,33 NOK
Last Close Price 97,10 NOK
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,42%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Per Arthur Sørlie President & Chief Executive Officer
Jan Anders Oksum Chairman
Per Bjarne Lyngstad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristin Misund Senior Vice President-Business Development, R&D
Terje Andersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORREGAARD ASA2.21%1 040
ECOLAB INC.7.73%58 083
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-7.81%39 186
GIVAUDAN21.68%36 198
SIKA AG5.61%28 984
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG19.64%18 965
