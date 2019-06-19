Borregaard : Increased use of bioenergy

(19 June 2019) Borregaard has today decided to invest NOK 131 million in a project aimed at increasing the use of bioenergy from production residuals at the Sarpsborg site in Norway.
When completed in 2021, the bioenergy produced as a result of this project will be approximately 20 GWh per year, representing a reduction of CO2 emissions of 1,200 tonnes. Longer term there is a potential to increase production to 34 GWh per year, and a corresponding reduction of 1,400 tonnes CO2 emissions.
Enova SF, a state enterprise under the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment, has decided to support the project by a grant of NOK 46.2 million, thus reducing Borregaard's project cost to a net amount of NOK 85 million.
