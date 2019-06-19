Log in
BORREGAARD : Increased use of bioenergy
PU
12:20pBORREGAARD : Capacity increase for bio-based vanillin
PU
06/18BORREGAARD ASA : Issuance of Commercial Paper
AQ
Borregaard : Increased use of bioenergy

06/19/2019 | 01:09pm EDT

(19 June 2019) Borregaard has today decided to invest NOK 131 million in a project aimed at increasing the use of bioenergy from production residuals at the Sarpsborg site in Norway.

When completed in 2021, the bioenergy produced as a result of this project will be approximately 20 GWh per year, representing a reduction of CO2 emissions of 1,200 tonnes. Longer term there is a potential to increase production to 34 GWh per year, and a corresponding reduction of 1,400 tonnes CO2 emissions.

Enova SF, a state enterprise under the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment, has decided to support the project by a grant of NOK 46.2 million, thus reducing Borregaard's project cost to a net amount of NOK 85 million.

Disclaimer

Borregaard ASA published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 17:08:08 UTC
