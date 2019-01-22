Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Borregaard ASA    BRG   NO0010657505

BORREGAARD ASA (BRG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/22 08:08:30 am
75.4 NOK   +0.53%
2018BORREGAARD ASA : quaterly earnings release
2018BORREGAARD ASA : half-yearly earnings release
2018BORREGAARD ASA : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Borregaard : scored ‘A' for climate change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 07:34am EST

Borregaard has been highlighted as a global leader on corporate climate action by environmental impact non-profit CDP, achieving a place on the CDP Climate Change A List.

Every year, thousands of companies disclose data about their environmental impacts, risks and opportunities to CDP for independent assessment against its scoring methodology. In 2018, companies were requested to do so by over 650 investors with over US$87 trillion in assets, and/or 115 major purchasing organizations with US$3.3 trillion in purchasing power. Companies receive scores of A to D- for how effectively they are tackling climate change, deforestation and water security, while those that don't disclose or provide insufficient information are marked with an F.

Borregaard has been recognized for its actions in the last reporting year to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy, based on its 2018 disclosure to CDP

'Sustainability is a key component of Borregaard's business model and one of its three core values. The company offers green products with good climate and environmental properties that replace oil-based products. EHS is a top priority throughout the Group, and significant sums are invested in this area. At the same time, profitability is a prerequisite for sustainability. Both the way the Group is run and the products it produces are sustainable and meet global needs,» says President and CEO Per A. Sørlie.

'Congratulations to all companies that made it onto CDP's A List this year. As the severity of environmental risks to business becomes ever more apparent, these are the companies that are positioning themselves to provide solutions, seize new market opportunities and thrive in the transition to a sustainable economy. We need to urgently scale up environmental action at all levels in order to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. It's clear that the business world is an essential player in this transition and the A List companies are set to make a substantial contribution to those goals, ' says Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP.

CDP assesses companies on the comprehensiveness of their disclosure, their awareness and management of environmental risks and their demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. The full list of companies that made this year's CDP Climate Change A List are available here, along with all other public company scores: https://www.cdp.net/en/scores
About Borregaard
Borregaard has one of the world's most advanced and sustainable biorefineries. By using natural, sustainable raw materials, Borregaard produces advanced and environmentally friendly biochemicals that can replace oil-based products. Borregaard has 1100 employees in factories and sales offices in 16 countries in Europe, America, Asia and Africa. Borregaard also holds strong positions in ingredients and fine chemicals.

About CDP
CDP is an international non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$87 trillion, we leverage investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 7,000 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2018. This is in addition to the over 750 cities, states and regions who disclosed, making CDP's platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP, formerly Carbon Disclosure Project, is a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition. Visit www.CDP.netor follow us @CDP to find out more.

Disclaimer

Borregaard ASA published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 12:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BORREGAARD ASA
07:34aBORREGAARD : scored ‘A' for climate change
PU
01/17BORREGAARD : Invitation to Q4 2018 announcement
AQ
2018BORREGAARD : Prolongation of EU Horizon 2020 funding period for the Exilva proje..
AQ
2018BORREGAARD : New supply contract for electric power between Borregaard and Eidsi..
AQ
2018BORREGAARD : Mandatory notification of trade - options
PU
2018BORREGAARD : Mandatory notification of trade - options
AQ
2018BORREGAARD : EBITA adj. NOK 145 million in 3rd quarter
PU
2018BORREGAARD : EBITA adj. NOK 145 million (NOK 197 million) in 3rd quarter
AQ
2018BORREGAARD ASA : quaterly earnings release
2018BORREGAARD : Invitation to Q3 2018 announcement
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 4 774 M
EBIT 2018 588 M
Net income 2018 490 M
Debt 2018 900 M
Yield 2018 2,68%
P/E ratio 2018 16,33
P/E ratio 2019 13,93
EV / Sales 2018 1,75x
EV / Sales 2019 1,63x
Capitalization 7 470 M
Chart BORREGAARD ASA
Duration : Period :
Borregaard ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORREGAARD ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 91,7  NOK
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Per Arthur Sørlie President & Chief Executive Officer
Jan Anders Oksum Chairman
Per Bjarne Lyngstad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gisle Løhre Johansen Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Terje Andersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORREGAARD ASA0.27%870
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%98 395
AIR LIQUIDE-3.04%51 466
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES5.65%33 708
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD4.80%33 405
GIVAUDAN7.65%22 591
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.