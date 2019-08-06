|
BVB-share: Bankhaus Lampe confirms 'buy' recommendation and increases target price to 12.00 EUR
08/06/2019 | 04:20am EDT
|
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update
06.08.2019 / 10:17
The Bankhaus Lampe KG, Düsseldorf, has published a research update dated August 6th, 2019 with an anew "buy" recommendation and an increased target price of 12.00 EUR (previously 10.00 EUR).
For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie
.
Dortmund, August 6th, 2019
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
06.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|
|44137 Dortmund
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|Fax:
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|852429
|Sales 2019
|500 M
|EBIT 2019
|30,0 M
|Net income 2019
|26,0 M
|Finance 2019
|28,0 M
|Yield 2019
|0,66%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|32,2x
|P/E ratio 2020
|31,8x
|EV / Sales2019
|1,62x
|EV / Sales2020
|1,64x
|Capitalization
|836 M
|
|Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO.KGAA
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & C
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Average target price
|
10,00 €
|Last Close Price
|
9,12 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
9,71%
|Spread / Average Target
|
9,71%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
9,71%