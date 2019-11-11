|
BVB share: Frankfurt Main Research confirms 'buy' recommendation
11/11/2019 | 10:45am EST
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Research Update
BVB share: Frankfurt Main Research confirms 'buy' recommendation
11.11.2019 / 16:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The Frankfurt Main Research AG (FMR), Frankfurt a.M., has published a research update dated November 11th, 2019 with an anew "buy" recommendation and confirmed the previous target price of 10.50 EUR.For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.
Dortmund, November 11th, 2019
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
11.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
