BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGE

(BVB)
  Report  
BVB share: Frankfurt Main Research confirms 'buy' recommendation

0
11/11/2019 | 10:45am EST

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update
BVB share: Frankfurt Main Research confirms 'buy' recommendation

11.11.2019 / 16:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Frankfurt Main Research AG (FMR), Frankfurt a.M., has published a research update dated November 11th, 2019 with an anew "buy" recommendation and confirmed the previous target price of 10.50 EUR.

For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.

Dortmund, November 11th, 2019

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH


Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

11.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 910005

 
End of News DGAP News Service

910005  11.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=910005&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 534 M
EBIT 2020 29,0 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M
Finance 2020 33,0 M
Yield 2020 0,69%
P/E ratio 2020 34,5x
P/E ratio 2021 34,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,43x
EV / Sales2021 1,46x
Capitalization 794 M
Income Statement Evolution
