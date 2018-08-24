|
Borussia Dortmund GmbH : Annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal year 2017/2018
08/24/2018 | 09:05am CEST
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Conference
Annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal year 2017/2018
24.08.2018 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the financial year 2017/2018 will take place in Dortmund today on 11:30 CET.
The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at our IR website http://aktie.bvb.de
Dortmund, August 24th
, 2018
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|Fax:
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Sales 2018
540 M
EBIT 2018
73,7 M
Net income 2018
66,5 M
Finance 2018
29,1 M
Yield 2018
1,32%
P/E ratio 2018
7,67
P/E ratio 2019
71,72
EV / Sales 2018
0,98x
EV / Sales 2019
1,19x
Capitalization
558 M
|Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO.KGAA
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & C
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
2
|Average target price
|
7,95 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
31%