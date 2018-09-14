Borussia Dortmund GmbH : Bankhaus Lampe KG recommends anew 'buy'

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update

Bankhaus Lampe KG recommends anew 'buy'



14.09.2018 / 10:21

For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under



Dortmund, September 14th, 2018



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH





Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

