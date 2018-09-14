Borussia Dortmund GmbH : Bankhaus Lampe KG recommends anew 'buy'

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update
Bankhaus Lampe KG recommends anew 'buy'
14.09.2018 / 10:21
The Bankhaus Lampe KG, Düsseldorf, has published a research update dated September 14th, 2018 with an anew "buy" recommendation and a target price of 10.00 EUR.
For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie
Dortmund, September 14th, 2018
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
