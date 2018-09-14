Log in
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO.KGAA (BVB)
Borussia Dortmund GmbH : Bankhaus Lampe KG recommends anew 'buy'

09/14/2018 | 10:25am CEST

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update
Bankhaus Lampe KG recommends anew 'buy'

14.09.2018 / 10:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Bankhaus Lampe KG, Düsseldorf, has published a research update dated September 14th, 2018 with an anew "buy" recommendation and a target price of 10.00 EUR.
 
For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.
 
Dortmund, September 14th, 2018
 
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH


Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

14.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

723737  14.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=723737&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 414 M
EBIT 2019 11,0 M
Net income 2019 9,00 M
Finance 2019 65,0 M
Yield 2019 0,99%
P/E ratio 2019 79,64
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,35x
Capitalization 619 M
