Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
09.10.2018 / 18:06
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name: Bernd Geske
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the supervisory board
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & KGaA
b) LEI
529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|Description:
|ISIN: DE0005493092
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Currency
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|EUR
|7,875
|189,00
|EUR
|7,88
|1055,92
|EUR
|7,88
|1993,64
|EUR
|7,88
|1993,64
|EUR
|7,88
|2182,76
|EUR
|7,89
|3945,00
|EUR
|7,895
|4263,30
|EUR
|7,895
|5526,50
|EUR
|7,895
|4358,04
|EUR
|7,895
|2510,61
|EUR
|7,895
|1910,59
|EUR
|7,895
|1168,46
|EUR
|7,90
|23700,00
|EUR
|7,90
|3594,50
|EUR
|7,91
|1882,58
|EUR
|7,91
|1186,50
|EUR
|7,91
|1186,50
|EUR
|7,91
|917,56
|EUR
|7,91
|450,87
|EUR
|7,91
|1186,50
|EUR
|7,91
|3148,18
|EUR
|7,91
|1186,50
|EUR
|7,91
|1186,50
|EUR
|7,935
|1912,34
|EUR
|7,935
|2198,00
|EUR
|7,935
|238,05
|EUR
|7,95
|230,55
|EUR
|7,95
|111,30
|EUR
|7,95
|1876,20
|EUR
|7,95
|18682,50
|EUR
|7,95
|2949,45
|EUR
|7,965
|3974,54
|EUR
|7,965
|3974,54
|EUR
|7,965
|2166,48
|EUR
|7,965
|517,73
|EUR
|7,985
|10500,28
|EUR
|7,985
|2076,10
|EUR
|7,985
|3393,63
|EUR
|7,965
|1290,33
|EUR
|7,975
|2209,08
|EUR
|7,97
|31,88
|EUR
|7,97
|2024,38
|EUR
|7,97
|1952,65
|EUR
|7,975
|5853,65
|EUR
|7,96
|6208,80
|EUR
|7,96
|1886,52
|EUR
|7,96
|2817,84
|EUR
|7,96
|7211,76
|EUR
|7,96
|1663,64
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|7,9338 EUR
|158.676,00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2018-10-08 UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
