Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co.KGaA    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO.KGAA (BVB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 06:10pm CEST


Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.10.2018 / 18:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name: Bernd Geske

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the supervisory board
 

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & KGaA

b) LEI

529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44

 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share
Description: ISIN: DE0005493092
 

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Currency Price(s) Volume(s)
EUR 7,875 189,00
EUR 7,88 1055,92
EUR 7,88 1993,64
EUR 7,88 1993,64
EUR 7,88 2182,76
EUR 7,89 3945,00
EUR 7,895 4263,30
EUR 7,895 5526,50
EUR 7,895 4358,04
EUR 7,895 2510,61
EUR 7,895 1910,59
EUR 7,895 1168,46
EUR 7,90 23700,00
EUR 7,90 3594,50
EUR 7,91 1882,58
EUR 7,91 1186,50
EUR 7,91 1186,50
EUR 7,91 917,56
EUR 7,91 450,87
EUR 7,91 1186,50
EUR 7,91 3148,18
EUR 7,91 1186,50
EUR 7,91 1186,50
EUR 7,935 1912,34
EUR 7,935 2198,00
EUR 7,935 238,05
EUR 7,95 230,55
EUR 7,95 111,30
EUR 7,95 1876,20
EUR 7,95 18682,50
EUR 7,95 2949,45
EUR 7,965 3974,54
EUR 7,965 3974,54
EUR 7,965 2166,48
EUR 7,965 517,73
EUR 7,985 10500,28
EUR 7,985 2076,10
EUR 7,985 3393,63
EUR 7,965 1290,33
EUR 7,975 2209,08
EUR 7,97 31,88
EUR 7,97 2024,38
EUR 7,97 1952,65
EUR 7,975 5853,65
EUR 7,96 6208,80
EUR 7,96 1886,52
EUR 7,96 2817,84
EUR 7,96 7211,76
EUR 7,96 1663,64
 

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
7,9338 EUR 158.676,00 EUR
 

e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-08 UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR

09.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

45283  09.10.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & C
06:10pBORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transa..
EQ
09/26BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication ..
EQ
09/25BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO.KGAA : annual earnings release
09/14BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH : Bankhaus Lampe KG recommends anew 'buy'
EQ
09/11BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH : intends to pay a dividend in an amount of 0.06 EUR per ..
EQ
08/24BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH : announces preliminary results for the fiscal year 2017/..
EQ
08/24BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH : Annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal ye..
EQ
05/22BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH : Lucien Favre becomes the new head coach of Borussia Dor..
EQ
05/09BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO.KGAA : quaterly earnings release
05/07BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication ..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/17Manchester United And The Business Of Sports (Podcast) 
2017Borussia Dortmund - The Turnaround Might Be Here 
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 420 M
EBIT 2019 17,3 M
Net income 2019 9,00 M
Finance 2019 51,6 M
Yield 2019 0,84%
P/E ratio 2019 94,08
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
Capitalization 731 M
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO.KGAA
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co.KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,25 €
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Joachim Watzke Co-Managing Director
Carsten Cramer Director-Sales & Marketing
Reinhard Rauball President
Gerd Pieper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Knipping Director-Finance & Facilities
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO.KGAA29.77%841
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC9.39%90 240
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.9.70%36 535
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL-21.63%18 728
EXPEDIA GROUP INC2.35%18 321
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP46.95%18 016
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.