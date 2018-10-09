

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.10.2018 / 18:06

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name: Bernd Geske 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the supervisory board b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Borussia Dortmund GmbH & KGaA b) LEI 529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share Description: ISIN: DE0005493092 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Currency Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 7,875 189,00 EUR 7,88 1055,92 EUR 7,88 1993,64 EUR 7,88 1993,64 EUR 7,88 2182,76 EUR 7,89 3945,00 EUR 7,895 4263,30 EUR 7,895 5526,50 EUR 7,895 4358,04 EUR 7,895 2510,61 EUR 7,895 1910,59 EUR 7,895 1168,46 EUR 7,90 23700,00 EUR 7,90 3594,50 EUR 7,91 1882,58 EUR 7,91 1186,50 EUR 7,91 1186,50 EUR 7,91 917,56 EUR 7,91 450,87 EUR 7,91 1186,50 EUR 7,91 3148,18 EUR 7,91 1186,50 EUR 7,91 1186,50 EUR 7,935 1912,34 EUR 7,935 2198,00 EUR 7,935 238,05 EUR 7,95 230,55 EUR 7,95 111,30 EUR 7,95 1876,20 EUR 7,95 18682,50 EUR 7,95 2949,45 EUR 7,965 3974,54 EUR 7,965 3974,54 EUR 7,965 2166,48 EUR 7,965 517,73 EUR 7,985 10500,28 EUR 7,985 2076,10 EUR 7,985 3393,63 EUR 7,965 1290,33 EUR 7,975 2209,08 EUR 7,97 31,88 EUR 7,97 2024,38 EUR 7,97 1952,65 EUR 7,975 5853,65 EUR 7,96 6208,80 EUR 7,96 1886,52 EUR 7,96 2817,84 EUR 7,96 7211,76 EUR 7,96 1663,64 d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 7,9338 EUR 158.676,00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2018-10-08 UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

09.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

