BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO.KGAA

(BVB)
Borussia Dortmund GmbH : Frankfurt Main Research AG initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 10.50 EUR

05/24/2019 | 06:30am EDT

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update
Frankfurt Main Research AG initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 10.50 EUR

24.05.2019 / 12:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt Main Research AG (FMR), Frankfurt a.M., initiates research coverage of BVB share according to its initial research study dated May 24th, 2019 with a "buy recommendation and a target price of 10.50 EUR.
 
For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.
 
 
Dortmund, May 24th, 2019
 
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH


Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

24.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 815589

 
End of News DGAP News Service

815589  24.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=815589&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
About