Borussia Dortmund GmbH : Frankfurt Main Research AG initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 10.50 EUR
0
05/24/2019 | 06:30am EDT
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update
Frankfurt Main Research AG initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 10.50 EUR
24.05.2019 / 12:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Frankfurt Main Research AG (FMR), Frankfurt a.M., initiates research coverage of BVB share according to its initial research study dated May 24th, 2019 with a "buy recommendation and a target price of 10.50 EUR.
For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.