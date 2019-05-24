Borussia Dortmund GmbH : Frankfurt Main Research AG initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 10.50 EUR

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update

Frankfurt Main Research AG initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 10.50 EUR



24.05.2019 / 12:26

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under





Dortmund, May 24th, 2019



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH





Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

