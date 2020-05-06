Log in
Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : Bundesliga before restart of match operations without spectators

05/06/2020 | 10:40am EDT

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bundesliga before restart of match operations without spectators

06.05.2020 / 16:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Minister President Conference of all 16 German federal states decided today that the restart and continuation of match operations in the Bundesliga and 2nd Bundesliga from the second half of the month of May 2020 onwards is justifiable provided that the health concept developed by the German Football League (DFL) and the decisions of the sports ministers of the federal states from April 28th, 2020 are taken into consideration. This will allow the Bundesliga to continue the 2019/2020 season which is suspended at present. Even though spectator participation is still prohibited due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the restart of match operations will help to significantly reduce further economic damage.

The DFL itself and its 36 professional clubs of the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga shall decide on specific dates for restart of match operations in May 2020 according to the recent decisions of the Minister President Conference. In view of this new situation, the DFL has convened an extraordinary general meeting of the 36 professional clubs of the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga for May 7th, 2020.

Following this the Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA will inform about further details about the restart of match operations.

Dortmund, 06th May 2020

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

06.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1037557

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1037557  06.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1037557&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
